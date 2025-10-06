Dubai, UAE – FOREX.com, part of StoneX Group and the recipient of the “Most Trusted Broker” Award at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, has strengthened its thought leadership during the event by delivering valuable insights through Market Analyst Razan Hilal, CMT, running a keynote session titled “Navigating Trade War Volatility Risks: What 2026 Could Bring”, where she unpacked how trade frictions, shifting global policies, and intermarket signals are shaping today’s financial landscape.

With extensive market experience, Hilal is known for her expertise across FX, commodities, and equities. Frequently quoted by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, she has hosted more than 80 trading education webinars. Her session at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 reflected FOREX.com’s commitment to accessible, insight-driven education for traders worldwide.

Hilal emphasized that markets often move on expectations rather than outcomes. She explained that headlines about tariffs, sanctions, or policy changes can spark immediate volatility before any measures are officially implemented. She also highlighted that cross-market signals provide crucial perspective, noting that the VIX, gold, oil, equities, and currencies often respond in different ways during times of stress. By tracking these responses together, traders can reduce the risk of misinterpreting volatility by looking at a single market in isolation.

Hilal also pointed to the importance of analyzing both short-term and long-term perspectives. While daily charts capture immediate reactions to breaking news, broader structures on monthly timeframes reveal more enduring trends. For example, the U.S. Dollar Index is resting on a 17-year support level, oil remains constrained within a multi-year downtrend, and gold has broken through a long-term cup-and-handle formation. By balancing both views, Hilal explained, traders can better distinguish reactionary noise from structural signals.

In her remarks, Hilal explored the UAE’s growing link to global volatility. With the MSCI UAE Index covering roughly 85% of domestic equities, regional markets are increasingly exposed to global capital flows. Correlation with U.S. indices has risen in recent years, though the degree of connectedness continues to fluctuate depending on market cycles and sentiment. This shift, she noted, underscores the importance of diversification and a long-horizon perspective for traders and investors in the region.

Looking ahead to 2026, Hilal observed that later years of U.S. presidential terms have historically shown weaker equity performance, particularly during second terms when policy uncertainty often intensifies. Layered with ongoing trade war frictions and supply chain disruption, global equities, foreign exchange, and commodities could be more vulnerable to swings than in recent years. She stressed that navigating this landscape will require anchoring strategies in higher-timeframe analysis, validating moves with intermarket confirmation, and maintaining flexibility to adapt as conditions evolve.

As a Global Sponsor of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, FOREX.com showcased its award-winning trading platforms and newly launched 24/7 cryptocurrency trading service, alongside advanced tools and strategies tailored for today’s fast-moving markets. It is noteworthy that, in 2025 alone, FOREX.com received 11 industry awards, including “Best in Class Overall” and “Best in Class Trust Score” from the ForexBrokers.com Annual Awards.

