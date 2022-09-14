Digital Transformation Driving Rapid Growth in the Number of IoT Devices in Organizations



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Forescout Technologies, the global leader in automated cybersecurity, will be showcasing its Automated Cybersecurity Solutions that protect every digital terrain at GITEX 2022.



Forescout will be discussing digital transformation and the rapid growth of IoT devices across organizations, as well as the convergence of IT and OT networks that is encouraging the rise of ransomware-as-a-service gangs.



At GITEX 2022, organizations and government entities can learn how they can better protect themselves against a new type of ransomware attack that can leverage any IoT device, even security cameras, to deploy ransomware. Forescout is keen to educate the region on the next step in ransomware evolution, which the company is calling “Ransomware for IoT” or R4IoT.



The security vendor will use GITEX 2022 to show how cybercriminals use vulnerabilities in IoT devices to exploit for initial access and lateral movement to IT and OT devices, with the objective of causing physical disruption of business operations, for financial gains.



“We clearly see organizations across the region struggling with ransomware attacks, and as ransomware evolves, it exploits IoT devices for initial access, then targets the entire network to deploy ransomware that can leverage poor OT security practices to cause physical disruption to business operations,” commented Ihab Moawad, Vice President, Forescout, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.



“At GITEX, Forescout will show how our industry-leading solutions can help decision makers manage cyber risk through automation and data-powered insights, including generating a dynamic, real-time inventory all connected cyber assets on a network. Time and again, we are witnessing instances of devastating cyberattacks that lead to organizations losing large amounts of money or having to temporarily halt their operations.”



Visitors to the Forescout Stand H1-B40, in Hall 1, at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) will be able to get first-hand information on the company’s security solutions, be part of interactive demos, and have their cybersecurity queries answered. Forescout will also be showcasing Project Memoria, the most extensive study of TCP/IP stacks that uncovered 97 new vulnerabilities impacting over 400 vendors.



“Forescout has been a proven leader in cybersecurity automation for over 20 years. We secure some of the largest, most globally distributed and critical networks in the world. If you have cyber assets, Forescout has you covered,” added Moawad.



GITEX 2022 is taking place from 10 to 14 October 2022, at DWTC. For more information on Forescout, please visit www.forescout.com