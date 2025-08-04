North Africa was fully integrated into the regional network in 2025, with Saudi Arabia established as the strategic hub for North Africa, Qatar, and the Levant.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ford Middle East and North Africa (MENA) today announced 15% year-to-date sales across Ford and Lincoln brands in the first half of 2025, building on a record-breaking 2024. This performance cements Ford’s position as the fastest-growing OEM among the region’s top five, driven by a compelling product lineup, strategic network enhancements, and an unwavering focus on customer experience.

Key highlights:

Combined Ford and Lincoln sales in MENA rose 15 percent through June 2025 versus H1 2024.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait delivered the highest volumes.

North Africa markets were fully reintegrated into the MENA network, with Saudi Arabia now serving as the strategic hub for North Africa, Qatar and the Levant.

Taurus remains the region’s bestseller and anchors our volume strategy; the Everest is now the fastest-growing model in its segment. Lincoln’s Nautilus and Corsair continue to lead luxury-SUV sales.

Ford maintains its fastest-growing OEM status among the top five competitors, thanks to standout results in KSA, the UAE and Kuwait.

"Our outstanding first half performance reflects the dedication of our distributor partners and the strength of our locally-tested portfolio- offering the right vehicle for every lifestyle," said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East and North Africa. "Integrating our North African partners and establishing Riyadh as a regional operations hub further enhanced our ability to serve customers across the diverse region.”

Ford’s diverse vehicle portfolio continues to resonate strongly with customers, with the new Territory, soon to be available in hybrid, and Taurus proving cornerstones of the brand’s volume strategy—Taurus even claiming the title of regional bestseller. Meanwhile, the capable and versatile Everest has distinguished itself as the fastest-growing model in its segment.

Lincoln’s momentum remains strong, with the Nautilus and dynamic Corsair leading sales volumes, capturing the attention of luxury vehicle buyers in the Middle East. The appeal of the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus is underscored by its status as MotorTrend’s 2025 SUV of the Year and as an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award winner, blending sophisticated style with certified safety, while the Corsair offers a compelling mix of advanced technology and refined performance.

Ravichandran added: “We’re thrilled to see our Ford and Lincoln vehicles continue to be among the most popular choices within their segments. The successful launches of the new Territory and all-new Expedition in particular have been pivotal to our business, and we are eager to build on this excitement with the upcoming launch of the luxurious all-new Lincoln Navigator as well as our New Energy vehicles , such as the Territory hybrid, and our first-ever EV in the region, the performance-focused Mustang Mach-E."

The first half of 2025 was marked by several key strategic milestones, with successful launches significantly strengthening Ford’s SUV offerings, while from an operational perspective, the opening of the new Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Dubai, and the UAE launch of the FordPass® app, have already begun to enhance after-sales support and elevate the ownership experience.

Ford's commitment to customer satisfaction beyond the initial purchase has been further strengthened by the ongoing Ford Guest Experience (FGE) training and certification program. The program is designed to support distributor partners sales and service staff in providing personalized, memorable experiences by leveraging innovative technology and operational efficiency, ensuring that each customer's unique needs are recognized and met. Earlier this year, Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co. Ltd. successfully obtained its FGE certification, joining Almana Motors Company and Almoayyed Motors as one of the first three partners in the Middle East to achieve this coveted recognition.

Looking ahead to H2 2025, Ford is set to continue its product offensive, with the launch of the first-ever all-electric Mustang Mach-E, Territory hybrid and the all-new Lincoln Navigator, while the company will also expand its connectivity services, rolling out Lincoln Way® in the UAE, followed by the expansion of FordPass® into Saudi Arabia by year-end, further delivering on its promise of an always-on relationship with its customers.

In recognition of his leadership and the region’s success, Ravi Ravichandran was named to Forbes Middle East’s “Global Meets Local 2025” list, highlighting his influence in driving Ford’s local growth.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.