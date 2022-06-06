The market value of the 50 companies totals $28.5 billion.

CIB tops the list as Egypt’s most valuable company.

Talaat Moustafa Group Holding tops Egypt’s real estate sector.

Banking and financial services dominates the ranking with 16 entries.

Forbes Middle East has revealed its first Top 50 Listed Companies In Egypt ranking, featuring the country's most valuable and profitable players. The list was compiled using data from the Egyptian Exchange, ranking firms based on market value, sales, assets, and profits.

The aggregate market value of the top 50 stands at $28.5 billion, while the value of assets exceeds $142 billion. The companies generated $39.1 billion in aggregate revenues and $5.4 billion in net income.

The banking and financial services sector is the most represented with 16 entries, followed by real estate and industrials with eight, and seven companies, respectively. CIB, Egypt's largest private bank, tops the list with total assets of $26.8 billion in 2021, followed by QNB ALAHLI.

Telecom Egypt is the top listed company outside of the banking sector with total assets of $4.9 billion and a market capitalization of $1.5 billion. Elsewedy Electric follows with total assets of $3.6 billion. Meanwhile, Talaat Moustafa Group Holding — Egypt's largest listed real estate firm — leads the real estate sector with total assets of $7.5 billion.

The aggregate turnover of the top 10 alone jumped by 31% in 2021 compared to the year before to hit $22.8 billion, while net income soared by 59% to touch $3 billion.

Top 5 Listed Companies in the Egypt 2022

1 | Commercial International Bank (CIB)

Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Market value: $4.5 billion

Sales: $2.7 billion

Profits: $713 million

Assets: $26.8 billion

2 | QNB ALAHLI

Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Market value: $2 billion

Sales: $1.9 billion

Profits: $410 million

Assets: $19.3 billion

3 | Telecom Egypt

Sector: Telecommunications

Market value: $1.5 billion

Sales: $2 billion

Profits: $453 million

Assets: $4.9 billion

4 | Elsewedy Electric

Sector: Industrials

Market value: $878 million

Sales: $3.3 billion

Profits: $205 million

Assets: $3.6 billion

5 | Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding)

Sector: Real Estate & Construction

Market value: $953 million

Sales: $825 million

Profits: $96 million

Assets: $7.5 billion

