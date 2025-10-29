The discussions will focus on the future of integrated, tech-powered healthcare systems in alignment with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Bringing together an exceptional lineup of leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) in Riyadh, held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, Forbes Middle East, in collaboration with Health Holding, will host the Healthcare Innovation Circle on October 30, 2025 at the Investors X Ventures Stage.

This exclusive gathering of policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders will explore the future of integrated, technology-driven healthcare systems. Discussions will address key priorities, including the development of digital ecosystems, preventative care, the reduction of lifestyle diseases, and talent cultivation, all vital to advancing the ambitious healthcare objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Some of the notable speakers attending the healthcare innovation circle include:

Dr. Khalid Bin Adnan Al Burikan, Deputy Minister of Investment, Ministry of Health, KSA

Dr. Nahar Al-Azemi, Secretary General, Saudi Health Council; Dr. Khalid Al-Shaibani, CEO, Health Sector Transformation Program

Dr. Abdullah Algwizani, CEO, Public Health Authority of Saudi Arabia

Dr. Fouziyah Al-Jarallah, Owner and Group CEO, Hayat National Hospitals Group.

GHE will take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (Malham) from October 27–30, 2025, under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health and with the support of Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program. One of the largest specialized healthcare exhibitions in the world, it brings together more than 500 speakers and over 2,000 exhibiting brands, representing a diverse cross-section of global healthcare sectors. International giants such as GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher, BD, Olympus, Karl Storz, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Novo Nordisk, Paxera Health, DaVita, and Samsung are among the leading participants.

“With one of the world's fastest growing health markets, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the natural home for the world's fastest growing health exhibition,” said Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “Setting the global health agenda, the Global Health Exhibition is where visionary investors, pioneering startups, and technology leaders convene to reimagine the future of health and then build it.”

“The Healthcare Innovation Circle serves as a dynamic platform that bridges strategic foresight with technological innovation to explore actionable solutions shaping the future of healthcare in the region,” shared Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “Through our collaboration with the Health Holding and the Global Health Exhibition, we reaffirm Forbes Middle East’s commitment to spotlighting visionary initiatives and groundbreaking projects that drive healthcare transformation and advance investment in human capital.”

Faisal Al-Khamisi, Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), and Co-Chairman of Tahaluf Company, emphasized the event’s impact. “This year's edition features an unprecedented level of international participation, where global leaders across the healthcare ecosystem convene at the Global Health Exhibition to engage in strategic dialogue, form fruitful partnerships, and drive investment,” he added. “The event also provides a significant opportunity to showcase the latest innovations, facilitate knowledge transfer, and connect with stakeholders shaping the future of the health sector.”

Key partners of GHE include National Partner Health Holding, Foundation Partner Nupco, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dallah Health, Hayat National Hospitals, and Innovation Partner Lean. The Digital Enabler is STC, and the Diamond Partners include Tawuniya and WuXi AppTec.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.