Neymar Jr. honoured with the “Career Award,” presented by Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

A fleet of 50 premium Audi vehicles chauffeured VIPs to the star-studded ceremony

Dubai– Marking its enduring collaboration with the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles proudly celebrated its 15th consecutive partnership with the prestigious event on December 27 at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm.

As a testament to its continued support, the brand deployed a fleet of 50 premium Audi vehicles to chauffeur players, VIP attendees, and distinguished guests to and from the 15th edition of the star-studded awards ceremony. Held alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the event drew over 1,000 attendees, including global football icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal. The fleet showcased Audi’s latest models, including the new Q7 and Q8, as well as the A7 and A8.

The 15th Globe Soccer Awards spotlighted global football’s unparalleled influence, with a record-breaking 100 million votes cast by fans from more than 200 countries and territories. Celebrating this global passion for the sport, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles presented Neymar Jr. with the prestigious “Player Career Award,” honouring his extraordinary journey from Brazil to international stardom and his contributions to the game both on and off the pitch.

Showcased at the event was the iconic Audi R8, captivating attendees with its sleek, aerodynamic design and powerful V10 engine. A symbol of Audi’s commitment to high-performance engineering, the R8’s dynamic capabilities and unmistakable styling reinforced its status as a true masterpiece of automotive excellence.

“We are proud to celebrate the world of football and its remarkable impact on communities globally, as well as to honour outstanding achievements like Neymar Jr.’s illustrious career,” said K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “For 15 years, our partnership with the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards has provided an incredible platform to support excellence in the sport while showcasing our commitment to engaging with both local and international sports communities.”

