Dubai, UAE: Foodics, a leading restaurant operations and financial management technology company in the MENA region, is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with its cloud-based all-in-one Restaurant Management System (RMS), Point of Sale solution (POS) and payment systems that are developed in-house with hands-on industry intel. Designed to empower F&B business owners to streamline operations seamlessly, Foodics is paving the way for restaurateurs as it sets a new standard for more efficient restaurant management and streamlined operations by leveraging technology and offering an integrated solution.

A well-known company founded within Saudi Arabia’s dynamic startup ecosystem, Foodics is at the forefront of F&B digital and payment solutions across the region. Today, the company operates and serves customers in over 35 countries, providing innovative hardware and software technology tools that help restaurateurs streamline operations.

In today’s fast-paced market, restaurant owners face numerous challenges in maintaining profitability while delivering exceptional customer service. Foodics addresses these challenges by offering innovative tools to manage restaurants efficiently, whether operating single or multiple outlets. These tools help streamline overall operations including managing front of house, compiling data and inventory, providing fast and secure payment solutions for customers, and more. The company currently offers over 100 apps that restaurant owners can integrate seamlessly into their business operations to achieve efficiency and cost savings.

The company’s cloud-based solution has revolutionized every aspect of restaurant management including front-of-house (service management), back-of-house (kitchen operations and management), back office (inventory and warehouse management, accounting and finance) menu creation, online ordering and delivery, and more. These comprehensive tools enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, reduce human errors, and improve accuracy. According to internal data from Foodics, the most popular features used frequently among restaurants include the company’s inventory management for back of house, table management, and Foodics’ marketplace integration.

Foodics Restaurant Management System (RMS) and Point of Sale solution (POS) enable restaurant owners to get better and quicker access to their systems from a single dashboard and in multiple languages. Offering a variety of apps, Foodics services thousands of dine-in restaurants, food trucks, cafés, bakeries, cloud kitchens, kiosks, quick serve and fast-food chains across the Middle East.

The company offers various solutions including Foodics Online – an online ordering platform that is commission-free, Foodics Pay – a system to streamline payment operations, Foodics Kiosk – a self-ordering and self-checkout solution, Foodics Marketplace – a platform that collaborates with over 100+ third-party apps for direct integration, Foodics Accounting – a smart accounting solution for restaurants that simplifies financial management with integrated accounting tailored for restaurants with real-time insights and profitability portfolio. All these solutions are seamlessly integrated with Foodics’ POS system and are convenient for all business types including SMEs and large enterprises.

“We sensed a lack of digitalization across the Saudi food and beverage sector in 2014, especially in the ordering process including restaurants that were facing operational challenges. This inspired us to develop a fully integrated ecosystem to support the industry as we wanted to bring new technologies that change and enhance how people interact and connect with their favourite food brands. Our goal is to offer restaurant owners and operators an efficient way to manage operations from ordering supplies to managing customer relationships to processing payments and more. Through our tools, our customers have saved time and money and have seen an overall positive impact, which is a win for business owners.” comments Ahmad Al-Zaini, CEO and co-founder of Foodics.

The company’s services are used by over 30,000 F&B outlets in over 35 countries. In the UAE alone, approximately 1850 restaurants use Foodics services, with more than 60% of the restaurants having been the company’s customers for over two years.

Foodics’ commitment to creating efficiency and convenience for restaurant businesses has transformed the F&B industry in the Middle East from the moment a customer enters a restaurant or orders on an app to when the order is served at their table in the restaurant or reaches the customer at their location. To discover more about Foodics and its services, please visit https://www.foodics.com/.

About Foodics

Founded in 2014, Foodics is the leading restaurant operations and payment tech in the MENA region, powering the operations of more than 30,000 restaurants with an all-in-one software and hardware ecosystem to manage. The Saudi-born company offers cloud-based all-in-one Restaurant Management System (RMS), Point of Sale solution (POS) and payment systems that are developed in-house with hands-on industry intel and caters to F&B establishments. Foodics offers various tools and solutions including Foodics Online, Foodics Pay, Foodics Marketplace, and Foodics Accounting, equipping restaurateurs with innovative technology tools to establish resilience, foster customer connections and sustain growth.

Website: https://www.foodics.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodicsuae/

Email: international@foodics.com

Contact: 800 366 3427

