Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Foodics, the leading Restaurant Operations & Financial Management Platform in MENA, has announced a strategic partnership with MENA’s leading financial infrastructure provider, Lean Technologies. The collaboration, signed during the Money20/20 Middle East conference, marks a major milestone in Foodics’ continued expansion into fintech and reflects its commitment to providing smarter, data-driven financial solutions to the Kingdom’s F&B and retail sectors.

This partnership enables restaurant and retail operators to gain full visibility and control over their cashflow by consolidating all bank accounts into a unified view directly within their Foodics console. Instead of navigating multiple banking platforms, operators can now monitor balances, transactions, and projections across outlets and accounts from a single screen. Powered by AI and Open Banking, this centralized control simplifies daily financial management and equips business owners with actionable insights to make smarter decisions, strengthen liquidity, and drive sustainable growth.

The collaboration also unlocks new financing capabilities. With access to merchants' financial performance, a reliable creditworthiness score can be instantly generated. Through Foodics Capital, this frictionless process paves the way for dynamic access to capital, where merchants are offered tailored financing based on actual business performance, removing the delays and inefficiencies of legacy credit models. It represents a leap forward in financial inclusivity for the F&B and retail sectors, especially small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to grow sustainably.

“We believe that full visibility into your business is power,” said Ahmad AlZaini, CEO and Co-founder of Foodics. “By embedding open banking into our platform, we’re giving merchants real-time clarity over their financials, unlocking the control and confidence they need to make smarter decisions, fuel their growth, and build more resilient businesses.”

“This partnership gives Foodics the infrastructure to evolve from a point-of-sale platform into a full financial enabler for the F&B and retail sectors,” said Hisham Al-Falih, CEO and Co-founder of Lean Technologies. “By embedding Open Banking into their system, Foodics can deliver real-time financial visibility and seamless access to capital, driving merchant growth and shaping the next chapter of fintech innovation in the Kingdom.”

The launch of these solutions underscores Foodics’ transformation from a restaurant SaaS platform into a holistic fintech enabler. It also reflects the company’s alignment with the Kingdom’s fintech and Open Banking agenda, reaffirming its commitment to deliver tangible value for thousands of F&B entrepreneurs and contribute to the future of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.

About Foodics

Foodics Group is the leading Restaurant Operations & Financial Management Platform in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their business. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD 170m in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

https://www.foodics.com/

About Lean

Lean Technologies is the leading financial infrastructure provider in the MENA region, enabling businesses to access financial data and initiate payments through a single, secure platform. Founded in 2019, Lean supports over 300 companies and has processed more than $2 billion in transaction volume through over one million connected accounts. For more information, visit www.leantech.me