Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Foodics, the leading restaurant and payments technology company in MENA, announced today that it has acquired 100% of Solo Venture, a UK-based provider of self-ordering kiosks, white-label website, and application ordering technology. This strategic acquisition underscores Foodics' commitment to providing a comprehensive 360° SaaS ecosystem for the F&B industry.

Solo empowers restaurants to expand their sales channels and enhance customer experiences through cutting-edge self-service solutions. By leveraging AI and analytics, Solo's technology streamlines ordering processes and helps businesses drive revenue growth. Integrating Solo's offerings into the Foodics ecosystem will provide restaurants with a seamless, all-in-one solution to manage every aspect of their operations; from dine-in and online ordering to payments and analytics.

Ahmad Al-Zaini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foodics, commented, “This acquisition is a significant step in our mission to build the most comprehensive restaurant management platform in MENA and beyond. To further support our ecosystem and the future of tech in the F&B sector, we are allocating $100M in strategic acquisitions and investments in Fintech, AI, and other transformative technologies over the coming three years.”

As part of this commitment, Foodics also announced investments in three strategic, pioneering startups:

Norma: A Greek company specializing in AI-powered data analytics, designed for simplicity and ease of use. It empowers business professionals by transforming them into data scientists, enabling them to instantly access insights and get answers to their questions without the need for technical expertise. Norma helps business owners make smarter, data-driven decisions that drive future growth.

Add: An accounting system tailored for small and medium businesses enabling Foodics customers to capture the right data inputs smartly and be more efficient in generating financial reports. As well as managing and executing the payroll of the restaurant's employees.

Arzaq Plus: A supply chain platform transforming the F&B industry by leveraging AI, data analytics, and smart logistics to optimize sourcing, reduce waste, and enhance restaurant and café operations. Foodics will capitalize on this investment to introduce the "Buy Now, Pay Later" feature for restaurant bills, providing restaurants with an efficient way to manage cash flow and increase revenue.

Anas Alghanim, the Director of Corporate Development at Foodics, added, “At Foodics, every investment we make is aimed at creating valuable solutions that drive growth and deliver tangible success, ensuring that we empower our partners and customers to shape the future of the industry.”

This announcement comes as Foodics Group celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of innovation and leadership in the MENA region's restaurant technology sector. Over the past decade, Foodics has empowered more than 30,000 F&B business owners across 30 countries. By providing tailored technology solutions, it has optimized operations, enriched customer experiences, and boosted profitability.

