The partnership will deliver a Digital First Virtual Card Platform, created using cutting edge Fintech solutions

Dubai, UAE: FOO is an award-winning, B2B SaaS solution provider that has partnered with Paymentology, the global processor with true worldwide reach. By combining their technology and expertise, together they will provide an out-of-the-box Digital First Virtual Card Platform.

The Digital First Virtual Card Platform helps to enhance digital offering for businesses across industries, ultimately improving the end customer’s experience. The platform works by delivering instant, easy-to-use virtual cards which can be used for e-commerce transactions or app payments. In a post pandemic world, customer expectations are higher than ever before, with a significant demand for secure and convenient digital solutions.

This partnership will enable businesses to adapt to the market and meet consumer demands with a seamless purchasing experience that includes smooth onboarding, instant digital card issuance, real-time card management and secure online and in-store payments.

Ghady Rayess, Managing Partner at FOO, comments: “By partnering with Paymentology, we are able to take a significant step towards global expansion, and branch further outside of the Middle East and into more diverse markets such as Africa. At FOO, we envision a world where businesses can deliver a seamless digital journey for their customers. Together with Paymentology, we are ready to make this possible.”

FOO’s role is to provide the financial technology behind the platform. The company specialises in digital solutions, built entirely in-house using a modular platform with the aim of providing super-personalized products that empower digital transformation. Paymentology, with an unparalleled global footprint, is responsible for the card issuing process, using its unrivalled cloud-based platform and AI-enhanced technology. Through this partnership, both companies can deliver a full turnkey solution to activate virtual card issuance services within any industry, with the added benefit of doing so within an exceptionally fast time-to-market.

Rowan Brewer, CEO at Paymentology shared: “We believe in making things easy, making them happen, and making them right. So, accessibility to spending and receiving money for anyone, anywhere, has always been a key focus for us. We have on-the-ground teams with regional expertise in 49 countries across Africa, Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. This is an excellent fit with FOO’s ambitions of enabling payments in diverse markets. With the power of technology and data, we’re creating customer-focused ecosystems with ‘plug and play’ solutions – for any region – with cards that can be used worldwide. We look forward to being part of the genuine positive impact this partnership unlocks.”