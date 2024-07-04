Sharjah: Through their continued mission to support cancer patients and their families, the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) have signed a partnership agreement with Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) to amplify the impact and involvement of volunteers in raising awareness and bolstering community efforts to combat cancer.

Through this agreement, signed by Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, and Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department at SSSD, volunteers will be able to join FOCP’s humanitarian programmes and receive comprehensive training to deliver effective community service.

Promoting a culture of volunteerism

With the intention to support and strengthen joint efforts across various fields, the partnership demonstrates the dedication of both organisations regarding a culture of community volunteering. Alongside dedicated programmes and the organising of awareness activities and events, another key component of the agreement is hosting regular meetings to manage these initiatives.

Through the recruiting and training of volunteers by Sharjah Volunteer Centre, showcasing FOCP’s initiatives on the Sharjah Volunteer Centre’s website, and incorporating FOCP’s data and statistics into volunteer work, the agreement aims to empower the community to provide comprehensive support to cancer patients and their families. This multifaceted approach will not only raise awareness and inspire more individuals to get involved but also ensure that volunteers are well-equipped to deliver effective and data-driven community service, ultimately making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.

Collaboration reflecting community progress and development

Stating the importance of this collaboration, Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, noted that supporting cancer patients goes beyond medical care and encompasses psychological and social support, reflecting societal progress and development. “Fighting cancer requires collective efforts and the cooperation of all community members, and this partnership is a strategic step towards achieving that goal. The community support received by patients is a testament to human solidarity and social responsibility, demonstrating the cohesion of the UAE community and the advanced services it offers.”

“The agreement outlines a shared strategic direction with our partners at SSSD to build a compassionate and resilient community, and volunteers will be empowered and equipped with essential skills to support cancer patients. The benefits of this partnership extend beyond immediate patient support, raising public awareness and encouraging more individuals to engage in volunteer work, creating an integrated community where members support each other during challenging circumstances,” she added.

For her part, Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department at SSSD, expressed her pleasure at signing this important agreement with FOCP, saying: “This agreement is a significant step towards promoting a volunteering culture in our community, supporting cancer patients and their families. We believe volunteering plays a key role in achieving social cohesion and offering the needed support to the less fortunate segments of society.”

Al Hammadi added: “Through this agreement, we aim to offer volunteers the opportunity to enrol in FOCP’s humanitarian programmes, and provide them with training to participate in community service. Additionally, we will organise awareness activities and programmes dedicated to individuals.”

She emphasized that the collaboration with FOCP reflects both parties’ mutual commitment to fostering a volunteering culture, and enhancing community efforts. This partnership will offer the needed support to patients and their families, achieve community cohesion and foster humanitarian bonds among community members.