DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- FNP.ae, the UAE's leading online gifting website has launched its first all-Arabic website & Mobile app. Unlike others, this is not another site that has been translated from English to Arabic. The new site, Arabic FNP, is designed from the ground up with products and offerings specific to Arabic taste, after more than 8 years of experience in the UAE.
After all, a core value of the Arab world is generosity and giving from the heart. This is the value with which FNP.ae give openly and freely, expecting nothing in return.
Ahmed Fawzi, FNP's Business Manager said, "Recognizing that around 25% to 30% of UAE residents are Arabic speakers, including both locals and expats, FNP.ae is committed to providing a platform that caters specifically to this demographic.
With over 3,000 infinitely customizable gifts ranging from to personal celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries to religious one's like Ramadan, Eid, Hajj, and Umrah passing through national occasions like National and UAE women's day, even to gift for no occasion at all, FNP's Arabic website is stocked with countless ways to give.
We believe our new Arabic site encapsulates the spirit of generosity."
The website also offers the option of customization and allows one to add a personal touch to any gift of one's choosing.
More on that, Rajesh Kumar, CEO of FNP.ae said, "We are thrilled to introduce the FNP.ae Arabic website and Android and IOS app, and offer the next level of gifting experience to our valued Arabic-speaking customers. With more than 25 years of global gifting experience and over 8 years in the UAE market, we understand the unique tastes and preferences of our customers. Our new Arabic website is testament to this understanding, offering the widest online gift variety in the UAE in the Arabic language, with more than 3,000 products available.
To add to the convenience of our customers, we ensure fast delivery with a collection time within 60 minutes. Furthermore, with our strategic presence across the UAE through five retail outlets and distribution points in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain City and Ras al-Khaimah, we are readily accessible for all your gifting needs."
Rajesh added: "By embracing Arabic language and culture, we aim to foster deeper connections and create lasting memories through the art of gifting."
Contact
Syed Ameer,
syed.a@fnp.ae
FNP.ae launches its Arabic gifting website & mobile app dedicated to the spirit of generosity
Catering to the hearts and gifting needs of the Arab-speaking population in the UAE
DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- FNP.ae, the UAE's leading online gifting website has launched its first all-Arabic website & Mobile app. Unlike others, this is not another site that has been translated from English to Arabic. The new site, Arabic FNP, is designed from the ground up with products and offerings specific to Arabic taste, after more than 8 years of experience in the UAE.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.