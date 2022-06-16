Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the start of the summer in the region, AlUla unveiled the relaunch of flynas domestic flights between AlUla and Dammam and AlUla - Riyadh, and international flights between AlUla - Dubai.

This step comes to support easing access and providing more air travel options to and from AlUla, as it’s an open destination year-round. AlUla recently launched a group of summer activities in AlUla, special rates for accommodation options, and travel packages to AlUla.

The flights from Dubai to AlUla will be available every Friday, starting June 24th, 2022, and return from AlUla to Dubai every Sunday starting from June 26th, 2022. These flights will increase to two return flights starting next September.

As for AlUla - Dammam, flights will be available on return basis on Thursdays and Sundays of every week, starting from Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

AlUla - Riyadh flights will be available from Friday June 24th, 2022, and Riyadh - AlUla flights every Sunday starting from June 26th, 2022. These flights will be doubled in September to become a return trip twice a week.

Tickets will be available for booking on the flynas website or through local travel agents on Monday, June 20th, 2022.

Home to Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, AlUla is a jewel in the crown of the Kingdom’s heritage and culture, and a luxurious year-round boutique destination.

As an ‘open-air museum’, the destination offers immersive experiences and world-class adventures. AlUla is one of the best relaxing gateways in the middle East with its luxurious eco-friendly hotels and a selection of international restaurants as well as a 2.3 million date palm trees Oasis.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit: www.experiencealula.com