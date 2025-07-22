Toulouse, FRANCE – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has taken delivery of its newest and milestone 40th aircraft in a ceremony attended by employees flown specially to France for the handover.

Thirteen staff, including crew and competition winners chosen in a lucky draw from across the company, were given a behind-the-scenes tour of Airbus’ aircraft assembly plant in Toulouse, southern France, before taking the delivery flight back to Saudi Arabia.

The airline’s 29th A320neo, named Al Faras (‘The Horse’), is part of flyadeal’s 40-strong narrowbody fleet that also includes 11 of the A320ceo variant.

Saudi national Captain Naif Almatrafi, flyadeal Director of Operations, was ‘handed’ over the keys to the airline’s latest flying asset by Airbus management before commanding the aircraft for the near six-hour flight to Jeddah. He was joined in the cockpit by co-pilot Lawrence Itani from Lebanon.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “An incredibly proud moment for the flyadeal family to now operate a fleet of 40 aircraft in such a short time of less than eight years since our very first flight. It’s an amazing achievement, a great milestone, and one to build on as we continue to expand with vigour to meet our growth targets.

“What’s even more special is we flew a number of our employees to Toulouse for a memorable trip to see firsthand the hard work that goes into planning, building, assembling and delivering an aircraft. Boarding the aircraft as special passengers for the journey back to the Kingdom was a bonus dream flight to cherish. Thanks to our partners at Airbus for their hospitality in supporting the visit.”

Captain Abdulaziz Bahri, flyadeal Chief Operating Officer, added: “For the operations team at flyadeal, this has been an exciting moment we’ve been looking forward to. As we induct more aircraft into the fleet that enables us to increase frequency on existing routes and open up new routes domestically in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and internationally, a growing network means more choice for the travelling public.

“Being the backbone of our fleet, the A320neos have demonstrated operational resilience, great performance efficiency and, importantly, contributed significantly to punctuality as reflected in our extremely consistent and above industry average On-Time departure and arrival data which only last month showed we were the world’s most punctual airline.”

flyadeal has rapidly developed into the Middle East’s fastest growing airline operating its young fleet from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam to more than 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations and more than 100 aircraft.

Sporting a spacious cabin of 186 all-Economy Class seats in a 3 – 3 configuration, flyadeal’s A320s feature interiors of the highest standards and specifications for a low-cost airline. These include leather seats with a custom diamond stitch pattern and embossed logo together with larger than normal overhead bins.

As part of future fleet requirements, flyadeal placed its largest ever order last year for 51 Airbus A320 family aircraft, comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

The airline has flown over 35 million passengers since its inaugural flight. flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.