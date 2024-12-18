​​​​Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – In yet another significant move to build customer loyalty and increase product choices, flyadeal has introduced an annual domestic travel programme designed for regular travellers.

Whether travelling on business or leisure, Adeal Membership enables customers to purchase a plan at different membership levels depending on travel needs that provide significant savings and peace of mind from potential fare fluctuations.

For any 12 round-trip domestic flights a year – equivalent to one-a-month – travellers can buy an annual membership for a fixed monthly fare of SAR 298.

The same concept applies to 24 return trips a year at SAR 599 a month; and 36 round-trip flights – three each month – for a total of SAR 889 over the course of a year.

Abdullah Adel Alahmadi, flyadeal Ancillary Product Manager, said: “flyadeal’s latest product is savings-driven rewarding regular travellers and helping them budget travel expenses without the worry of navigating any unexpected fare changes.

“Adeal Membership is flyadeal’s latest customer-friendly initiative that offers more choices. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide continued service enhancements in recent months with flyadeal set to announce even more products keeping buying behaviours top of mind.”

The scheme enables travellers to plan more time exploring the nation and its diversity across all 13 provinces. flyadeal’s current extensive domestic network covers 15 destinations that continues to grow with a multitude of towns and cities across Saudi Arabia being served from its three main bases of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

These are Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Gizan, Hail, Madinah, Najran, Neom, Qassim, Tabuk, and Taif, with Yanbu being added to flyadeal’s domestic destinations in January 2025.

As the fastest growing low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, flyadeal serves almost 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in the Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and North Africa with a modern fleet of 36 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

-Ends-

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com