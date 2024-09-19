Sale Period Covers Travel Into 2025 On Domestic And International Routes

Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA: Celebrating an occasion of pride and honour to mark the 94th National Day of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal has announced a massive three-day sale offering hundreds of thousands of seats starting at SAR94.

With the Kingdom gearing up for a weekend of festivities to mark the special day, flyadeal is providing one-way fares from SAR94 on domestic flights and SAR194 on international services. National Day on September 23 also heralds the 7th anniversary of flyadeal’s first ever flight which it operated from Jeddah to Riyadh in 2017.

Valid until midnight on 20 September 2024, flyadeal’s National Day offer is available for travel on domestic and international flights between 1 October 2024 – 17 February 2025. Tickets are bookable now via the flyadeal App or website www.flyadeal.com

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “As we celebrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day, what better way to mark the occasion by expressing continued gratitude to our customers and first-time fliers with hundreds of thousands of seats available in our massive fare sale.

“Being a double celebration with the anniversary of flyadeal’s seventh year of operations, we are delighted to maintain our affordable fare promise allowing travelers to explore the Kingdom and beyond and extend the National Day fares travel period into 2025.”

flyadeal will also herald in National Day by joining national airline contemporaries and Saudi military aircraft in an air show, with the carrier’s newest Airbus A320neo, Al-Qa’ad, performing a special low fly past over the capital city Riyadh on September 23.

flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East. The airline flies from three main bases in the Kingdom – Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam – to an extensive network covering almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across Saudi Arabia and selected Middle East, European and North African cities.

The domestic network includes Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Dammam, Jizan, Hail, Jeddah, Madinah, Najran, Neom, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk and Taif, while international services cover Amman, Cairo, Dubai and Istanbul.

Featuring a spacious cabin of 186 seats in a 3 – 3 configuration that has the highest standards and specifications for a low-cost airline including overhead storage compartments with extra-large space, flyadeal operates a 34-strong fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com