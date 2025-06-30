Kuwait City - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, will launch direct flights between Kuwait and Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, starting 8 July 2025. This new route opens up an exciting and affordable travel opportunity for passengers seeking to explore one of the world’s oldest civilizations and a gem of the South Caucasus region.

The service will operate three times a week, offering travelers greater connectivity and convenience as they discover Armenia’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and year-round appeal. Ranked among the top 10 safest countries globally by the 2024 Numbeo Safety Index, Armenia promises an unforgettable experience, making it a perfect destination for summer holidays and beyond.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: “We are proud to be the only airline currently offering direct flights between Kuwait and Yerevan. Armenia is a fascinating destination, known for its scenic beauty, deep historical roots, and welcoming atmosphere. With visa-free access for Kuwaiti travelers, this new route offers a seamless, affordable way to explore a unique part of the world.”

Visa-Free Travel for Kuwaiti Nationals

For Kuwaiti nationals, Armenia offers a visa-free entry, making travel more accessible and hassle-free. Armenia recently also introduced visa-free entries to other nationals carrying a valid Kuwaiti residence permit. This, combined with Jazeera Airways' direct connectivity, affordable fares and convenient schedules, makes exploring Armenia easier than ever.

H.E. Arsen Arakelyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait highlighted: “It is vital to have direct flights between Yerevan and Kuwait and I am very pleased that Jazeera Airways takes sound steps in this direction. I believe that the company’s flights will serve as a bridge connecting not only tourist roots, but also as tool building strong economic and trade ties between business communities, facilitating intercultural, educational, sport exchanges and raising people-to-people ties to a level that the peoples of two our friendly countries deserve.

A Must-Visit Destination

Armenia, a land where ancient history meets breathtaking natural beauty, offers travelers a journey like no other. With its rich heritage and warm hospitality, the country invites visitors to explore historic landmarks, ancient monasteries, and picturesque towns. From the cultural capital of Yerevan to the artistic city of Gyumri, the alpine retreats of Dilijan and Tsaghkadzor, and the serene wellness town of Jermuk, Armenia promises unforgettable experiences for every kind of traveler.

Whether you're wandering through cobblestone streets of Goris, enjoying the mountain air of Stepanavan, or exploring the religious heart of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), you'll find a blend of history, nature, and authentic Armenian cuisine that leaves a lasting impression.

Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, welcomed the new route: “We are excited to see stronger ties between Armenia and Kuwait through Jazeera Airways' new direct flights. Armenia is a country of rich culture, and awe-inspiring landscapes. This connection makes it easier for Kuwaiti travelers to experience our hospitality, explore our historical treasures, and enjoy the vibrant spirit of Armenian life. We look forward to welcoming more visitors and sharing with them the unique stories that make Armenia unforgettable.”

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.