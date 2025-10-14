Dubai, UAE: Flora Shore Beachside Residences, a 14-storey residential development nestled in the heart of the Dubai Islands, has officially launched.

The project will offer an elite lifestyle with a blend of architectural elegance, premium amenities, and panoramic sea views.

The signing ceremony took place at the OCTA Sales Centre, marking a major milestone for the project’s developer, Calgary Properties, in partnership with Flora Realty and exclusive sales and marketing partner OCTA Properties.

Set for handover in Q3 2027, Flora Shore introduces a curated collection of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences inspired by coastal living. The tower is strategically positioned just minutes from Dubai Islands’ glamorous yacht marina, pristine beaches, and vibrant retail and leisure destinations.

"We envisioned Flora Shore as more than just a residence, it’s a luxury lifestyle statement,” said Azmal Jaleel, Managing Director of Calgary Properties. “From its exquisite island location to its world-class amenities, every element has been thoughtfully designed to offer residents a seamless blend of tranquillity, connectivity, and elevated living. As part of Calgary Properties’ vision of Living Aspiration, Flora Shore represents the next chapter in refined island luxury.”

Noordheen Babu, Managing Director of Flora Realty, commented: “We are proud to partner with Calgary Properties on the Flora Shore Beachside Residences, a project that reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape. Following the successful launch of Flora Isle on the Dubai Islands, which was met with overwhelming market response, Flora Realty continues to bring its deep expertise and visionary approach to waterfront living. Flora Shore is a lifestyle destination that embodies the spirit of coastal elegance and community-driven design.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, added: “There is something truly special about watching a unique concept come to life, and we are excited to see how Flora Shore makes waves in Dubai’s real estate market. Residences with easy access to the beach are becoming increasingly rare, and we are sure this hidden gem will resonate with buyers seeking comfort and sophistication.”

Residents will enjoy a resort-style experience with amenities that include indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga retreat area, outdoor cinema, co-working spaces, a kids club and kids pool, and multiple lounge zones for relaxation and social connection.

Located off Dubai’s northern coast, Dubai Islands is envisioned as a dynamic mixed-use destination, combining luxury residences with retail, entertainment, and waterfront leisure.

This architectural masterpiece is set to become a signature addition to this evolving landscape, offering both long-term investment value and a unique beachside lifestyle.

Flora Shore Beachside Residences will be developed by Calgary Properties in partnership with Flora Realty and exclusively presented by OCTA Properties, reinforcing their shared commitment to quality, innovation, and community-driven living.

About Calgary Properties

Calgary Properties is a UAE-based real estate development firm known for delivering thoughtfully designed residential and mixed-use projects that blend architectural elegance with lifestyle innovation. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and community-centric living, Calgary Properties has earned a reputation for creating spaces that resonate with modern urban dwellers. The company’s portfolio reflects a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of the UAE’s dynamic property market.

For more information, visit: https://www.calgaryuae.com

About Flora Realty

Flora is a distinguished brand operating in the UAE for the past 25 years, with a strong presence in both the hospitality and real estate development sectors. Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Flora Realty has successfully launched numerous landmark projects, including the acclaimed Flora Isle on the Dubai Islands. This development stands as a testament to Flora Realty’s expertise in creating lifestyle destinations that blend luxury, functionality, and community-focused design.

For more information, visit: https://florarealty.com

About OCTA Properties

OCTA Properties offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on exclusive branded residences for property development and the investment sector, aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximise profitability.

As part of the OCTA Group, the company boasts over two decades of experience among Dubai’s leading developers, backed by an experienced team and a tremendous network in the real estate sector.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a developer's exclusive representative, OCTA manage sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Leading brand collaborations include top names such as Rove Homes, Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, St. Regis Residences, Franck Muller Vanguard, and Mouawad.

For more information, visit: https://www.octa.ae