Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – FLOOSS, the pioneering fintech platform, is proud to announce its status as a fully Sharia-compliant platform, setting new standards in the industry. FLOOSS, known for shaping Bahrain's financial technology landscape, is committed to innovation, customer-centricity, and upholding the principles of Sharia finance to foster financial inclusion and contribute to the economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, FLOOSS has consistently evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its esteemed customers. By placing customers at the core of its operations, FLOOSS has embraced a forward-thinking approach, driving continuous improvement and innovation.

At FLOOSS, customers have always been the driving force behind the financial offerings. Now, with the completion of FLOOSS's efforts to obtain Sharia compliance certification, the platform aims to establish a deeper connection with the community it serves, while upholding the values it represents.

"We are thrilled to announce that FLOOSS is now a fully Sharia-compliant platform. Our vision extends beyond financial freedom; it is about fostering real connections and creating a lasting impact in the lives of our community," said Fawaz Ghazal, CEO at FLOOSS.

Recognizing the diverse needs of its users, FLOOSS understands the importance of providing financial services that align with their ideologies. Through its cutting-edge technological advancements and the implementation of Sharia-compliant practices, FLOOSS ensures that users can access a wide range of financial services while adhering to Sharia principles.

FLOOSS is proud to have achieved Sharia compliance, and it will continue to revolutionize the way people engage with financial services in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The platform remains committed to setting new industry benchmarks, promoting financial inclusion, and driving economic growth in the country.

About FLOOSS

Flooss Bahrain B.S.C Closed is the first digital instant financing company in Bahrain, Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Financing Company & is changing the game in the Kingdom of Bahrain! FLOOSS provides digital loans without the hassle of paperwork & long processes. Your loan application can be done anytime & anywhere.

FLOOSS was established because traditional ways of getting loans have been too hard, inconvenient and time consuming taking up to weeks to get approved. With FLOOSS, you will always have clarity & know exactly where you stand financially.

