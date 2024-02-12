Kingdom of Bahrain - FLOOSS, the first of its kind in the fintech sector, has been focused in shaping the development and growth of Bahrain's financial technology landscape. Building upon its commitment to innovation, FLOOSS has started to work on becoming the leading Sharia compliant Loan app in the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking yet another milestone for the company and its customers.

With their dedication to customer satisfaction, FLOOSS has consistently evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its valued customers. By placing its customers at the core of its operations, FLOOSS has embraced a forward-thinking approach, manifesting in its commitment to constant improvement and innovation.

Customers have always been the driving force behind FLOOSS's financial offerings. And now with the start of FLOOSS’s ongoing preparation for the certification of Sharia Compliance, it will offer an even more meaningful connection with the community it serves and upholding the values it represents.

“We are thrilled to announce yet another milestone of FLOOSS becoming Sharia compliant in the near future. Our vision is not just about financial freedom; it is about building profound connections and creating a lasting impact in the lives of our community”, said Fawaz Ghazal CEO at FLOOSS

FLOOSS understands the diverse needs of its users and recognizes the importance of providing financial services that align with their ideologies. By combining cutting-edge technological advancements with a soon to launch Sharia compliant framework, FLOOSS ensures that its users can access a wide range of financial services while adhering to Sharia principles.

As FLOOSS remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry, they are moving fast through their growth journey. By continuously innovating and providing progressive solutions, FLOOSS aims to revolutionize the way people engage with financial services in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Keep watching this Fintech as they have set new industry standards and there is more to come in the near future.