Dubai: FLAVOUR FIELDS, the newest homegrown addition to the UAE’s culinary landscape, is now open at Galleria Mall Al Wasl. The concept offers a dining experience designed to take guests back to the essence of real food: simple, authentic, and grounded in nature. Inspired by the region’s genuine love of flavour, the restaurant is committed to serving food as nature intended, celebrating fresh, ethically sourced ingredients while embracing imperfections and fostering community connections. By partnering with local farmers and artisans and focusing on sustainability, FLAVOUR FIELDS is set to deliver a nourishing and wholesome experience that benefits both diners and the planet.

The Story Behind FLAVOUR FIELDS

Conceptualised by a collective of F&B experts within the Kitopi family, FLAVOUR FIELDS is a homegrown brand that is tailor-made to fill an important gap in the UAE’s evolving dining landscape. Recognising the need for a nature-forward, community-focused, and flavour-obsessed dining concept, this team set out to create a space that reflects the connection between food, people, and the environment. The result is a restaurant where authenticity, sustainability, and a deep appreciation for the rhythms of the earth come together to create a meaningful dining experience. The concept is one of the first under Kitopi’s new vertical that has been developed to focus largely on building brick-and-mortar homegrown brands from the ground up.

A Space for Connections

The interior of FLAVOUR FIELDS mirrors its ethos: natural, welcoming, and grounded. The space is expansive yet intimate, offering seating for over 60 guests. Thoughtfully designed with earthy tones, organic textures, and elements that reflect the raw beauty of nature, the restaurant provides a warm and inviting ambience for diners to reconnect with food and each other. Embracing a community feel, FLAVOUR FIELDS cultivates an analogue atmosphere where guests can choose to disconnect from the digital world, keep things simple and go offline for a more authentic, shared experience. With a floor plan spanning over 150 sqm across indoors and outdoors, FLAVOUR FIELDS features an open seating area, allowing guests to enjoy their meals in a comfortable, communal setting daily from 8 AM to 11 PM.

Locally Sourced, Nature-Driven

At the heart of FLAVOUR FIELDS is a commitment to locally sourced ingredients. By collaborating with UAE farmers, the restaurant showcases seasonal produce, including “ugly” vegetables often overlooked in the food chain. Every part of these nourishing ingredients finds its way into the kitchen and onto the menu, minimising waste while serving unique flavours that stay true to their origins. FLAVOUR FIELDS embraces a back-to-basics approach, reminding the community that true perfection lies in the imperfection of nature.

Sustainability as a Way of Life

Sustainability at FLAVOUR FIELDS is more than just a guiding principle—it’s ingrained in every aspect of the operation. The restaurant’s innovative partnership with Bean & Beyond Farm is a perfect example of its commitment to reducing waste and repurposing what would otherwise be discarded. The restaurant repurposes coffee grounds to grow gourmet mushrooms, which are then harvested and served in several dishes on the menu. This circular journey from waste to plate epitomises FLAVOUR FIELDS’ dedication to ethically sourced ingredients, transparency, and a grounded approach to sustainability.

A Nourishing Menu Serving Unmasked Flavours

The menu at FLAVOUR FIELDS is designed with a circular philosophy in mind—ingredients are used thoughtfully and across multiple dishes, ensuring minimal waste. By celebrating the harvest and staying grounded in simplicity, FLAVOUR FIELDS is a testament to the UAE’s potential for cultivating fresh, local, and ethical produce, all while creating a wholesome dining experience. Embracing an all-day dining concept, the menu features customisable options, allowing guests to tailor their meals according to their dietary preferences without compromising on quality or taste.

The menu celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients, from vegetables grown in UAE farms to mushrooms cultivated from repurposed coffee grounds. Each dish is eco-conscious and nourishing, designed to be good for the body while delivering rich, uncompromised flavours that remind diners of the natural beauty of real food. FLAVOUR FIELDS’ vibrant selection spans several sections, including Field Plates, Field Bowls, Sweet Treats, and House Specials. Notable Field Plates feature the Signature Stuffed Falafel, Earth Plate, and Wild Umami Salmon, while standout Field Bowls include Breezy Burrata, East to West Poke, and Global Harvest Greens. Complementing these dishes are FLAVOUR FIELDS’ plant-based sauces made in-house with ethically sourced ingredients. All Sweet Treats are plant-based, with highlights such as the Raw Cocoa Tart, Ruby Velvet Cake, and Simsim Miso Cheesecake. Each dish reflects a commitment to fresh, ethically sourced ingredients and bold, globally inspired flavours.

Paul Noujeim, a member of the FLAVOUR FIELDS founding collective said, “FLAVOUR FIELDS is not just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of the beauty and power of food when it’s allowed to be what it truly is. Our goal is to bring people back to the roots of real food, supporting local farmers and artisans while minimising waste. It’s about creating something that’s good for the people and good for the planet. Working with local farms and businesses helps us stay true to our mission of sustainability. By repurposing food scraps into something nourishing, we’re aiming to showcase, by example, that sustainability doesn’t mean compromise—it means innovation and care. Whether it’s through the partnerships we’ve built with local farmers or the sense of community we foster in our restaurant, we want FLAVOUR FIELDS to be a space that nourishes both; body and soul.”

FLAVOUR FIELDS is a unique new concept rooted in the UAE’s vibrant culinary scene. With its focus on sustainability, locally sourced ingredients, and real, uncomplicated food, the restaurant is poised to become a community hub that celebrates flavour, nature, and connection. It’s a place where food is more than just a meal—it’s an experience that honours the earth and the people who cultivate it.

About FLAVOUR FIELDS

FLAVOUR FIELDS is a new dining concept located in Galleria Mall Al Wasl, dedicated to celebrating the essence of real food through locally sourced, ethically harvested ingredients. With a focus on sustainability and community, FLAVOUR FIELDS aims to create a nourishing dining experience that reflects authenticity, flavour, and respect for nature. FLAVOUR FIELDS is open daily from 8 AM to 11 PM. For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/flavourfields.me/?hl=en

About KITOPI

Founded in Dubai in January 2018, Kitopi is a house of brands—discovered, curated, and created from the region, for the region. We operate over 200 outlets, including both restaurants and delivery-only locations, across five key markets: the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. Our team of over 6,000 Kitopians solidifies our role as the region's leading creator and partner in creating magical food experiences. In addition to our markets of operation, Kitopi runs its global Customer Experience Center in Dubai, UAE, and Amman, Jordan, as well as an Engineering Hub in Krakow, Poland.

Contact Information:

