Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Flat6Labs hosts today the Sixth Demo Day of its Riyadh Seed Program (RSP) in Riyadh, funded by F6 Ventures, the most active VC in the kingdom for the past 3 years, in partnership the Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), with key national ecosystem stakeholders, including Jada Fund of Funds, and Riyadh Valley Company (RVC). The event marks the conclusion of six accelerator cycles supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) since the program’s launch in 2023 and represents a major milestone in fostering early-stage entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia.

To date, the RSP, supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), has accelerated more than 60 startups and deployed about USD 17 million in seed investments by F6 Ventures’ Startup Seed Fund LP, which received backing from anchor LP SVC, and key LPs, Jada and RVC, and enabled USD 38 million in follow-on funding and co-investments. Collectively, the program has supported over 130 founders and contributed to the creation of more than 440 jobs in Saudi Arabia, underscoring its long-term economic impact.

In addition to seed funding, the program offers a localized market-driven acceleration model that emphasizes hands-on strategic mentoring, business training, networking opportunities, and increased visibility for investors. It aims to equip founders with the operational capabilities and insight required to build scalable, investment-ready companies.

The RSP also receives support from the National Technology Development Program’s Empowering Accelerators product, reflecting strong alignment with national objectives to advance innovation and technology-led growth.

During the upcoming Demo Day, selected companies from the sixth cohort will present their progress to an audience of investors, partners, and media. In addition, F6 Ventures will highlight the broader portfolio of investments completed over the past year, providing a comprehensive view of the fund’s activity and impact.

The sixth cohort reflects the breadth and depth of innovation emerging from the Saudi market, with startups operating across artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, fintech, health tech, enterprise software, industrial AIoT, mobility, and retail analytics. The cohort includes ventures such as CoreTechX, AI‑driven system that builds searchable databases and enables private GPT‑like queries over handwritten Arabic archives; Digital Petroleum, AIoT sensors and software for oil & gas, utilities and manufacturing; Bookahospi, AI infrastructure that automates the international mobility of healthcare workers; Sanadk, AI‑powered accounting platform that integrates bookkeeping, tax filings and financial management in one interface; Nero, autonomous delivery vehicle that reduces last‑mile delivery costs which was selected for the Transport Authority’s future mobility sandbox; MEDirect, health‑tech SaaS platform that enables physicians and medical complexes to launch virtual clinics with integrated payments, labs, pharmacies and radiology; and Rintel, AI‑powered data platform connecting FMCG suppliers and retailers, providing real‑time insights on sales, inventory and forecasting.

The final Demo Day underscores the importance of institutional collaboration in building a resilient and globally competitive venture capital ecosystem. Through the collective efforts of its ecosystem partners, the Riyadh Seed Program has contributed to expanding the pipeline of high-potential Saudi startups and strengthening their readiness for growth.

As these companies progress into more advanced stages, continued coordination across capital provision, capability-building, and ecosystem connectivity will remain essential. Through Flat6Labs’ programs and F6 Ventures’ early-stage investment activity, the group continues to support high-potential founders and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional hub for innovation, venture investment, and private sector growth in line with the Kingdom’s economic diversification objectives.

About Flat6Labs

Flat6Labs is the leading entrepreneurship platform in emerging markets, supporting founders to build, launch, and scale technology-driven companies through acceleration programs, ecosystem development, and tailored innovation services. Since its launch in 2011 in Cairo, Flat6Labs has supported more than 8,000 entrepreneurs across Africa, the Levant, and the GCC, working closely with governments, corporates, and global partners to strengthen local innovation ecosystems. With a strong commitment to inclusivity, Flat6Labs has a proven track record of supporting women and forcibly displaced entrepreneurs, whose ventures have collectively generated more than 90,000 jobs and contributed to sustainable economic growth across the region. Flat6Labs is part of the F6 Group, alongside F6 Ventures.

About F6 Ventures:

F6 Ventures is a seed stage venture capital firm providing capital, hands on support, and access to a strong regional and international network to help early-stage founders from the Middle East and Africa scale their businesses beyond borders.

