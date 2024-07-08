Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fitness First a global leader in health and fitness, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Innermost, an award-winning nutritional supplements brand. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the health and fitness landscape in the region by combining Fitness First's premier fitness facilities and expertise with Innermost's innovative, science-backed supplements.

Fitness First is committed to providing its members with the best fitness solutions to enhance their health and well-being. This partnership aligns with Fitness First’s mission to offer comprehensive fitness and nutritional solutions, empowering members to achieve their health and fitness goals.

Mark Buchanan, Fitness First Middle East CEO, stated, "At Fitness First, we are dedicated to providing our members with the best fitness solutions, and our partnership with Innermost aligns perfectly with this mission. By partnering with Innermost, we ensure members have access to the nutrition they need to complement their training and achieve results."

Starting from July 1st, members will have access to Innermost's supplements with special guidance from internationally qualified fitness trainers from Fitness First, . who will recommend the best products tailored to each member's specific fitness goals.

The synergy between Fitness First and Innermost comes from a shared vision to help members go further in fitness and life. Innermost’s dedication to understanding the needs of individuals and creating products that work for specific goals makes them an ideal partner for Fitness First.

Shivraj Bassi, Innermost CEO, commented, "As a brand, we are always looking for ways to provide our customers with the best possible tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. We believe that by combining our science-backed supplements with Fitness First's exceptional fitness programs, we can help members reach new heights in their health journeys.”

This strategic partnership marks another step in Fitness First’s dedication towards providing its members with the best ways of enhancing their health and well-being.

For more information and to find your nearest Fitness First club, visit https://uae.fitnessfirstme.com/.

About Fitness First:

Fitness First Middle East is one of the region’s leading health and fitness brands, owned and operated by Landmark Group, a leading retail organisation in the Middle East and India, with over 50 clubs across 40 locations in the Middle East located in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait & Qatar. The brand offers world-class amenities including best-in-class equipment, free group exercise classes and personal training by internationally accredited fitness professionals.

Fitness First is proud to bring the latest innovation in the fitness industry to its members including, JUMP, TUFF, BOX, Fitness First Tri, Swim Academy, MYZONE, Hydro, Pound, Rush, Hot Yoga, Reformer Pilates and many more. As well as the best in house equipment such as Relaxing Neuromuscular Training Equipment, TechnoShape, Prime, Life Fitness, Olympic weightlifting platforms, Wattbike, & more.

Fitness First is a global brand that originated in the UK. Backed by an experience of over 20 years, the fitness chain has grown into a network of over 380 clubs and one million members globally in more than 15 countries worldwide.

About Innermost:

Innermost is an award-winning wellness brand that combines science and nature to develop nutritional supplements that address individual needs across body and mind, and help you take control of your health.

