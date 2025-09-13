Dubai: The first week of the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, being held under the theme ‘Leading the Change, Creating the Future’, concluded today, convening delegations from 192 Universal Postal Union (UPU) member countries. It helped identify priority issues and forged international consensus on key agenda items to be adopted at the Congress, paving the way for the approval of the Union’s strategy for 2026–2029, named the ‘Dubai Strategy.’

In its first week, the Congress featured several high-level sessions, including the UPU Global Leaders Summit, setting an ambitious vision for the future of the postal and logistics sector. The discussions primarily revolved around accelerating digital transformation through the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and innovative eCommerce solutions. Moreover, they highlighted the importance of developing robust governance and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with evolving trends and ensure seamless global network operations. Key themes like sustainability, enhancing supply chain efficiency, financial inclusion, and the empowerment of postal and financial services were also explored.

The event spotlighted the UAE’s role as an integral facet of the Congress, with the nation’s delegation leading strategic discussions on the future of postal and logistics services. They also underscored the importance of developing integrated networks that facilitate data exchange, streamline eCommerce operations, and support sustainable development goals.

Following the conclusion of the event’s first week, delegates are now preparing for the next phase of the Congress, during which final decisions, voting on the Dubai Strategy, and election of councils members will be completed, while continuing the discussions on the strategy’s implementation and follow-up mechanisms. Furthermore, several important initiatives as well as bilateral and multilateral agreements will be announced during the second week, with an aim to further strengthen international cooperation within the sector.