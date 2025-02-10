AMMAN, Jordan – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Signia by Hilton Amman in Jordan, marking the brand’s international debut and first property outside the U.S. Strategically located in the Shmeisani business district, the property offers a sought-after location for business and leisure travellers in the heart of Amman.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “The opening of Signia by Hilton Amman marks a pivotal moment for Hilton in the region, as we debut the brand outside the U.S. Amman’s role as a central business hub, with its proximity to Jordan’s cultural landmarks, makes Signia by Hilton a great fit for this destination. The property offers guests a sophisticated stay, coupled with state-of-the-art meeting facilities and the personalised service the brand is known for. As we continue with our plans to double our footprint in Jordan in the coming years, this latest opening is an integral part of our robust strategy to expand in the Middle East and introduce more of our award-winning brands to the region.”

Signia by Hilton Amman blends modern grandeur with sophisticated style, and is strategically located near some of the city’s main headquarters and banks. For visitors looking to explore the city’s cultural and historic venues, the popular Prince Hashem Bird Garden and Haya Cultural Centre are less than one kilometre from the hotel, and the UNESCO World Heritage sites Amman Citadel and Roman Theatre are a short drive away.

Gary Steffen, global category head, full-service brands, Hilton, added: “We are proud to celebrate the international debut of Signia by Hilton in Amman, Jordan. The opening marks a significant milestone in Signia by Hilton’s journey, fuelled by the rising demand for luxury hotels with best-in-class meetings and events. With its impactful design, cosmopolitan amenities and chef-driven bars and restaurants, this new property serves as the ideal destination to bring together discerning leisure, business and group travellers to the heart of the Jordanian capital.”

Inspiring Design

Upon entering Signia by Hilton Amman, guests are welcomed into a vibrant and inviting ambiance designed for today’s global traveller. A space to forge relationships and new connections, the open-concept lobby is bathed in natural light creating a warm environment throughout the day. The reinvigorated lobby features elevated fixtures and stylish design elements that seamlessly blend comfort and elegance. Artwork and accessories throughout the hotel echo a dialogue between history and modernity with rough stone of ancient monuments complementing the hotel’s contemporary architecture.

Elevated Guest Rooms

The design extends seamlessly into the 272 elegant guestrooms, which are inspired by Jordan’s flora and fauna colour palette. Soft, earthy tones and natural hues evoke a sense of serenity and calmness, providing guests with a peaceful retreat. The thoughtfully curated spaces combine modern functionality with understated elegance, ensuring a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Club Signia

Guests staying at Club Signia rooms and suites can enjoy an intimate and personalised stay experience at Signia by Hilton Amman. Enhanced in-room amenities include a Dyson hair dryer, indulgent treats such as fresh dates and seasonal fruits, a bespoke welcome and priority reservations at the hotel’s signature restaurants and bars.

Inspired by private membership clubs, the exclusive Club Signia Lounge offers all-day dining, featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as club-style cocktail service and made-to-order snacks. Guests also benefit from dedicated concierge service, ensuring every need is seamlessly met for a truly personalised and unforgettable stay.

Distinguished Events

Signia by Hilton Amman is designed to deliver premier, tech-driven business meetings and dynamic social gatherings. The hotel features 11,270 square metres of flexible meeting space, including a state-of-the-art convention centre that can accommodate up to 3,400 people – ideal for hosting memorable galas and weddings or business conferences.

With smart design paired with cutting-edge technology, groups can choose from 17 unique rooms ranging from 30 to 1,000 square metres to inspire innovative thinking and collaboration. A dedicated team of professionals is on hand to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

Global Flavours

Guests and locals can enjoy Signia by Hilton Amman’s diverse dining options offering a variety of signature and destination-inspired flavours.

Located in the lively and communal lobby area, 962 Bistro, Barista & Bar seamlessly blends all three venues. Whether it’s grabbing a cup of coffee and fresh pastry at Barista 962, savouring a French-inspired meal at Bistro 962, or enjoying a handcrafted cocktail from Bar 962, guests are catered to at every moment.

Insignia, the all-day dining restaurant, features live cooking stations and draws inspiration from local delicacies within the Levant region, as well as popular international dishes from around the world.

Luna Bar & Lounge sets the perfect tone for the evening in a relaxed and lively setting with meticulously crafted cocktails, wines, and meals.

Kyra Pool Bar & Grill invites guests to savour Mediterranean flavours and live entertainment, all while enjoying a relaxing dip in the outdoor pool.

The hotel also houses Strikers, a bowling and entertainment centre with table tennis, electronic games, air hockey, billiard and pool tables, as well its own restaurant and bar. The space seamlessly combines the dynamic energy of a sports arena with the comfort of a traditional American diner, offering an elevated experience for every guest.

Premium Wellness

Guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation can indulge in the hotel’s wide array of wellness offerings, including a fitness centre, a spa and an outdoor pool.

The fully equipped fitness centre offers tailored training programmes, while the spa provides guests with various rejuvenating treatments by skilled therapists. The spa features nine treatment rooms, a jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, promising to harmonise the body and mind.

Hilton’s Growing Portfolio in Jordan

Signia by Hilton delivers a sophisticated stay with a vibrant atmosphere, dynamic bars and restaurants, exceptional wellness experiences and personalised service catered to the needs of today’s global traveller.

Signia by Hilton Amman joins Hilton’s multi-brand portfolio in Jordan including Hilton Amman, King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre managed by Hilton, Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa and DoubleTree by Hilton Aqaba, as well as the recently opened DoubleTree by Hilton Amman Hotel & Residences.

The hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s world-class brands. To learn more about Signia by Hilton Amman, visit Signia by Hilton Amman. Read more about Hilton at Stories.Hilton.com.

