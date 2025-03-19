The inaugural Pharma Logistics Winter University in Abu Dhabi brought together over 40 participants from top organisations and universities, offering a five-day immersive programme co-founded by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Etihad Cargo, Pharma.Aero, the University of Antwerp, and Khalifa University

The programme featured academic instruction, practical site visits, and sessions covering key topics, including cell and gene therapy, oncology, vaccines, cold chain management, and life sciences infrastructure developments, providing participants with first-hand insights into the pharma supply chain ecosystem.

Plans are underway to host the Pharma Logistics Winter University annually in Abu Dhabi for the next five years, with ambitions to expand the programme to 80 participants and develop a full-year master’s programme, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare and life sciences.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Pharma Logistics Winter University concluded its inaugural session in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 40 participants, including students from the University of Antwerp, Etihad Cargo’s PharmaLife Champions, and key representatives from dnata and Kuehne+Nagel. The event was co-founded by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Etihad Cargo, Pharma.Aero, the University of Antwerp, and Khalifa University and featured an immersive five-day programme designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in pharmaceutical logistics.

Held from 3–7 February 2025 at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, the programme blended academic instruction with practical site visits, including tours of RAFED, ADCANPharma, and Etihad Cargo’s state-of-the-art pharma hub at Zayed International Airport. Participants gained first-hand insights into the region’s life sciences and healthcare ecosystem while exploring the latest innovations in pharma supply chain solutions.

The programme featured a comprehensive series of sessions covering key aspects of pharmaceutical logistics. Participants explored the patient-centric healthcare ecosystem and gained insights into the roles of supply chain stakeholders and logistics modes. Sessions highlighted the UAE’s significant investments in life sciences infrastructure, cold chain management monitoring, and advanced control tower technologies. Other key topics included the latest developments in the UAE and global life sciences sectors, quality management practices, logistics certification processes, and the complexities of distribution, warehousing, and last-mile logistics. Special focus was given to emerging areas such as cell and gene therapy, oncology, and vaccines, reflecting their growing importance in shaping the future of pharma logistics. Participants who successfully completed the programme earned 3 European Credit Transfers (ECTS) and a micro-credential certificate, reinforcing their academic and professional credentials.

The Pharma Logistics Winter University provided a unique platform for students, management trainees, and junior professionals to address real-world logistics challenges through workshops, case studies, and expert-led discussions. Collaboration and knowledge-sharing were at the forefront, reinforcing the programme’s mission to drive innovation and inspire future leaders in pharmaceutical logistics.

Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General of Pharma.Aero, reflected on the success of the program and its long-term vision, stating: “With this inaugural edition, we have seen firsthand the value of industry-academic collaboration in preparing the next generation of pharma logistics leaders. By bringing together academic institutions, industry experts, and young talent, we are not only addressing current workforce challenges but also equipping the sector with highly skilled professionals who can navigate its evolving complexities. As a global collaborative platform, Pharma.Aero is committed to strengthening and expanding this initiative in the years ahead, fostering innovation, driving sustained impact, and further solidifying a worldwide network of expertise.”

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “The successful completion of the programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing healthcare logistics and innovation in pharmaceutical supply chains. As the healthcare sector regulator, we proudly support initiatives that strengthen the Emirate’s position as a global leader in life sciences. Now set to become an annual event, we look forward to continuing our role in shaping the future of pharma logistics. By equipping professionals with the expertise to drive advancements in critical areas like cold chain management, cell and gene therapy, and oncology, we reaffirm our commitment to a resilient, forward-thinking healthcare ecosystem”

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: “Etihad Cargo is proud to have co-founded the Pharma Logistics Winter University. This initiative highlights the carrier’s commitment to developing the next generation of pharmaceutical logistics leaders and driving innovation in cold chain management. Etihad Cargo remains dedicated to collaborating with industry partners to support Abu Dhabi’s development as a global hub for healthcare and life sciences.”

Professor Dr Roel Gevaers, Chair of the Pharma Logistics Winter University, commented: "As Chair of the Pharma Logistics Winter University, I am extremely proud of the very first edition held in Abu Dhabi. This event would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our key partners: Pharma.Aero, Etihad Cargo, the Department of Health, Khalifa University, and Rafed. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants, with an approval rating of 5.97 out of 6 on content and organization, confirms the event’s success. As a result, we have signed an MOU with all involved parties to continue organizing the Pharma Logistics Winter University until at least 2030, ensuring a lasting impact on pharma logistics education and innovation in the UAE."

Professor Ernesto Damiani, Dean, College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Director, Center for Cyber-Physical Systems (C2PS), Khalifa University, added:

"The Pharma Logistics Winter University was a key opportunity to bring advanced topics in pharma logistics to the attention of international practitioners and decision makers. I am proud of the contributions of Khalifa University's top AI and cybersecurity experts to the Pharma Logistics Winter School’s team effort of advancing pharma logistics technology and ensuring security in pharma management. Even more, I enjoyed the quality of the interaction with the participants, achieving a benchmark for industry excellence."

The week-long programme culminated in a gala event to celebrate an incredible week of learning, collaboration, and innovation in the pharma logistics industry. The gala brought together industry leaders, academics, and regulators, and was also attended by special guests Consul Sarah Gerard from the Embassy of Belgium and Samer Al Zamil, Chief Commercial Officer at RAFED UAE. Participants were awarded certificates for successfully completing the five-day programme.

Looking ahead, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue hosting the Pharma Logistics Winter University annually in Abu Dhabi for the next five years has been announced. With plans to expand the programme to accommodate up to 80 participants and develop a full-year master’s programme within two years, the future of pharma logistics education in Abu Dhabi looks brighter than ever.

The success of this year’s programme further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare and life sciences, driven by innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.

