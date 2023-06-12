Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – First Milling Company (the “Company” or “First Mills”), a market-leading Saudi milling company, along with financial advisor SNB Capital, announces the successful completion of the Final Allotment of Shares in relation to its Initial Public Offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Following the completion of the Participating Parties book-building process, the Individual Investor offering took place from 6 June to 7 June 2023G. (334,016) Individual Investors subscribed to the Offering reflecting SAR 995.9 million (USD 265.6 million)[1] at the IPO price of SAR 60 per share, implying coverage amounting to 9.97 times for the Individual Investor tranche. The number of shares that were allocated to the Individual Investor tranche was 1,665,000 shares, representing 10 % of the total offering. The Individual Investor offering followed the completion of the institutional book-building process, which was oversubscribed 68.9 times.

The Company allocated a minimum of 4 shares to each retail subscriber included in the subscription request. The remaining shares will be allocated on a pro-rata basis based on demand size to the remaining demand with an average allocation factor of 2.1552 %.

Offer Details

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 60 per share, implying a market capitalization at listing of SAR 3,330 million (USD 888 million).

The total Offering size is SAR 999 million (USD 266 million).

The Offering is comprised of 16,650,000 existing ordinary shares of the Company to be sold by the current shareholders (the “Offer Shares”).

Once listed, the Company is expected to have a free float of 30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

The Company’s shares will be listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the Offering and the listing formalities with the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

Offer Timeline

Key Event Date (Gregorian) Date (Hijri) Refund of excess Subscription Amounts (if any) 19/06/2023 01/12/1444 Expected Start Date of Trading on the Exchange Trading of the Company's shares on the Exchange is expected to commence after all relevant regulatory requirements are satisfied. The First Day of Trading will be announced through the Saudi Exchange website www.saudiexchange.sa

For more information, including the Prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa or the First Milling Company website https://www.firstmills.com

Enquiries

Lead Manager, Financial Advisor, Bookrunner and Co-underwriter SNB Capital Company

Zaid Ghoul

Managing Director – Head of Investment Banking

snbc.cm@alahlicapital.com

Media Enquiries First Milling Company

Rawan Khalifa

Investor Relations Manager

ipo@firstmills.com Brunswick Group

Jamil Fahmy

Director

FirstMills@brunswickgroup.com

