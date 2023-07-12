Riyadh: King Abdulaziz Port created history by welcoming CMA CGM SYMI, making the Dammam-based hub the first on the Kingdom’s East Coast to receive a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel.

Boasting a capacity of 15,400 TEUs and spanning a length of 366 meters, a width of 51 meters, and a draught of 16 meters, CMA CGM SYMI has been running on clean energy since entering service in 2022, reflecting the maritime industry’s growing intent to go carbon-neutral across its operations.

The vessel’s arrival is testament to the world-class abilities of King Abdulaziz Port and its terminal operator Saudi Global Ports (SGP) that make it a highly sought-after destination for trade and logistics by container giants such as CMA CGM. With a strategic location at the crossroads of three major continents, the Saudi ports sector is well-equipped to strengthen global supply chains and lead a sustainable future across the shipping landscape in line with the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), as well as the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative that pledges to reduce 278 million tons of carbon emissions every year by 2030.

LNG powered vessels are no strangers to Saudi shores, with mega containership CMA CGM Jacques Saade having docked at Jeddah Islamic Port in the year 2021. The largest boxship to run on LNG in the world, the groundbreaking vessel features a capacity of 23,000 TEUs, a length of 400 meters, and a width of 61 meters.



About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

