Egypt: Rixos Hotels Egypt was pleased to be the first to hold a Butler Training Program in Sharm El Sheikh. Two renowned butler trainers with more than 30 years of extensive experience carried out and delivered this training program to the 30 dedicated team members of Rixos Hotels Egypt.

Being an authentic butler takes a lot of mental and physical effort and requires a service-oriented attitude, dedication, and commitment, which is why this Butler Training Program is influential for them, to ensure they become excellent in providing the true art of service.

During the training period, Rixos Hotels Egypt's chosen team members have been educated and coached by two professional butler trainers, Marc Van Bergen and Stewart Kaplan. With more than 30 years of experience in the butler profession, Marc van Bergen trains all over the world and started his career at The International Butler Academy. He is the founder and Managing Director of Heilbron Hospitality, specializing in hotel and resort butler training. While Stewart Kaplan, the co-founder of Heilbron Hospitality and a certified Mindfulness Trainer from the Centre of Mindfulness in Amsterdam, has gained more than 20 years of experience in hotel guest relations, customer service, and wellness.

Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Egypt said, “With our commitment to giving our guests the finest and unrivalled service, we aim not only for the constant advancement of the hotel but also for our entire team. We believe this butler training program will significantly contribute to their growth and betterment in their esteemed profession.”

For more information, you may email at magawish@rixos.com, visit www.rixos.com

