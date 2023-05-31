Dubai, UAE: With the UAE nationals being the fastest growing participants in Mahzooz’s weekly draws, the 130th draws celebrated the first ever Emirati female millionaire, as she took home the GUARANTEED Raffle prize of AED 1,000,000 on Saturday 27 May 2023, becoming Mahzooz’s 45th millionaire.

The UAE’s favourite weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay out, has given away more than AED 415,000,000 in prize money to over 242,000 winners in a span of two years.

Sahar is not the first Mahzooz Emirati millionaire but she is certainly the first Emirati female millionaire to have one such a prize.

To date, 3 UAE National winners have been crowned millionaires with Mahzooz, with a total of AED 7,500,000 in prize money given away to more than 8,000 Emirati winners.

Since being introduced to Mahzooz two years ago, Sahar has participated in the weekly draw almost every weekend. She remembers the moment she found out that she had won with fondness. On Saturday evening, Sahar received multiple calls from her friends to congratulatee her on her win. She initially thought it was an orchestrated joke and didn't give the happy messages much thought. She decided to check her Mahzooz account the next morning and before even finding out she received a call from Mahzooz announcing the good news to her. Her brother was the first person she told about her victory because he was the one who introduced her to Mahzooz.

“While money does not buy happiness, I believe it can bring comfort and security to the life of a person. This is what the prize is going to do for my family", an elated Sahar said.

"This is not the first time I have won with Mahzooz. In fact, the year started off on a good note for me, as I have won the third prize in January, having scored three out of 5 numbers. But this time, the prize is incomparable, and I will use good judgement to decide how to invest this money” Sahar continued.

The same draw also saw 888 participants take home AED 1,417,000 in prize money split between the second and third prizes of the Grand Draw and the Guaranteed Raffle prize.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

