Dubai, UAE: First Central Hotel Suites, part of Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, has been honored with the prestigious Booking.com Travel Review Award. Earning an impressive rating of 8.7 out of 10, this recognition underscores the unwavering commitment to excellence demonstrated by the hotel's exceptional team and meticulous management strategies.

The Booking.com Travel Review Award stands as a testament to First Central Hotel Suites' dedication to providing top-notch guest services and upholding unwavering hospitality standards. From the moment guests step through the doors, every facet of the hotel's operation is geared toward ensuring an exceptional experience.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Booking.com Travel Review Award, as it validates the hard work and dedication of our team. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality and guest satisfaction,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.

The award-winning rating of 8.7 out of 10 reflects the effectiveness of First Central Hotel Suites' management strategies and its unwavering dedication to providing guests with an outstanding experience. From comfortable accommodations to personalized services, every aspect of the hotel's operation is designed to exceed guest expectations.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support and positive feedback," added Al Abdulla. "This award serves as motivation for us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do."

First Central Hotel Suites boasts 524 modern apartments, each adorned with contemporary finishes and an inviting cozy ambiance, ensuring every guest experiences the ultimate comfort and respite. From luxurious accommodations to personalized services, every aspect of the hotel's operation is designed to exceed guest expectations.

In addition to its comfortable accommodations, the hotel offers a wide range of leisure and business amenities, including a mini-business centre, travel desk, a serene rooftop pool, a well-equipped gym, and various recreational facilities.

Guests can experience a balance of intercontinental cuisine at BEASTRO Restaurant and gratify their cravings with the fresh palate at Café Beastro and Terrace, where the sweet aroma of coffee lingers in the air.

With this latest accolade, First Central Hotel Suites solidifies its position as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry. The hotel remains committed to providing guests with memorable experiences and looks forward to welcoming visitors from around the world.

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has recently added spectacular new 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, Royal Central The Palm, and C Central Resort. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com