Oracle CloudWorld Tour Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Oracle today announced that First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, is implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to consolidate the bank’s human resources (HR) function on the cloud as part of a major digitalization program. With Oracle Cloud HCM, FAB will be able to unify, plan, manage, and optimize global people processes with one common data source to make better decisions and deliver a highly personalized employee experience.

By partnering with Oracle, FAB is building a future-ready bank capable of thriving in the AI-driven economy by embracing cutting-edge digital technologies, delivering operational efficiency, and driving business growth through innovative and personalized financial solutions. Oracle Cloud HCM will empower FAB employees with the latest digital tools to support a culture of innovation and continuous development. By integrating Oracle Cloud HCM, FAB ensures that bank employees remain central to its success in navigating the dynamic and evolving financial sector.

With embedded AI, digital assistants, and hundreds of new capabilities added regularly, Oracle Cloud HCM will help FAB to introduce new features across its global HR function continuously. Oracle Cloud HCM will also help FAB connect processes across the employee lifecycle, including recruiting and workforce management, helping to improve decision-making and reduce operational costs. In addition, Oracle Payroll, part of Oracle Cloud HCM, will provide FAB with a highly configurable, fully unified solution for efficient, compliant payroll processing.

“Digital native talent that can leverage the latest AI-powered tools is a major differentiator for businesses, especially in the financial industry. With Oracle Cloud HCM, FAB will be able to respond with speed and insight to the evolving needs of employees and business”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president – business applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM will enable FAB to connect every HR process, from hire to retire, across its global organization. By connecting all HR data on a single platform, FAB’s HR teams have access to a single source of truth to inform their people strategy and improve decision-making.”