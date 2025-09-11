Cairo: The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Egypt National Championship announced the launch of the second edition of the AJP Egypt National Championship, set to take place on Friday, 12 September 2025, at the indoor arena in the New Administrative Capital, Cairo. The event will be organised exclusively by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro and is sponsored by First Abu Dhabi Bank, which continues to reinforce its position as the main partner of the championship and one of the country’s leading supporters of sport and community initiatives.

The championship builds on the success of the first edition held in 2023, solidifying its position as a key platform for expanding the reach of jiu-jitsu in Egypt. With Egypt’s strategic location between Asia, Africa, and Europe, the event creates opportunities for athletes from various nations to exchange experiences and develop a strong base of champions.

The championship schedule includes matches for all belts and divisions, covering kids, juniors, and masters, in addition to the youth and professional categories. All matches will take place in one day, preceded by weigh-ins inside the same venue.

As the principal partner for the championship, FAB underlines its commitment to empowering youth, nurturing sporting talent, and building stronger communities across the region. Through its support of the AJP Egypt National Championship, FAB continues to play a leading role in advancing sport as a platform for discipline, resilience, and unity, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in jiu-jitsu.

Zayd Eagleton, Operations Manager at International Vision Sports Management, said:

“The Egypt National Championship of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro represents a qualitative addition to the sports scene in the region, contributing to the spread of jiu-jitsu culture and reinforcing its values such as discipline, respect, and self-confidence, thereby enhancing the role of sports in preparing a generation that is strong both physically and mentally.”

The second edition of the championship reflects the AJP’s commitment to expanding the spread of jiu-jitsu in Egypt and providing professional platforms for athletes of all ages and levels, in line with Abu Dhabi’s status as the global capital of jiu-jitsu.

The AJP Egypt National Championship strengthens Egypt’s position as a major destination on the global jiu-jitsu map, paving the way for hosting more local and international tournaments that are eagerly awaited by fans of the sport.