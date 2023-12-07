Manama ----Bahrain: Fintech Robos, at the forefront of transforming savings and pensions administration in MENA region, announces a pioneering initiative to organise a “Thrift Plan Workshop & Solution Demo” for the GCC financial institutions.

The first-of-its-kind initiative in Arab markets, designed exclusively for CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and heads of wealth management and heads of asset management in banks, asset management firms and life insurance companies, provides attending delegates an expert platform to discuss the potential of Thrift Plan offering, size of market demand, product design intricacies, operational management and digital solutions in this space.

Scheduled to take place on 26th February 2024 at Hilton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the visionary move marks an exciting milestone in creating institutional awareness and business interest amongst financial institutions in launching Thrift Plan (employee pension-savings products), which offers licenced financial providers an unprecedented opportunity to exponentially grow their asset under management (AuM).

“There is an accelerating positive change in favor of institutionalizing employer-sponsored retirement savings (beyond government-run public pension funds) in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia and UAE, and financial institutions that are early adopters of launching these employee savings products will gain a first-mover advantage and surely become the future trailblazer of the region’s asset management industry,” said Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos.

Bahrain-based Fintech Robos is the only fintech house in the MENA region that has pioneered the development of world-class digital solutions for administering savings, investments and pensions, and providing these to financial institutions on a white-label basis.

“Our technology integrates seamlessly with the systems of banks, asset managers and life insurers, enabling them to launch and run savings and investment products/ operations to attract, retain, and manage financial assets in an evolving market landscape,” added Mr. Ebrahim.

The workshop will cover four sessions: “Current Landscape of Domestic Savings and Imperative for Change”, “Market Size Projections for the Coming 20 Years - Growth Dynamics”, “Crafting Winning Value Propositions - Simplifying Complexity and Choices”, and “Demo of Full Digital Savings and Investment Solutions and Customer Journeys”.

For details on the workshop or registration, please click here: https://fintechrobos.com/product/thrift-plan-employee-savings-workshop-demo/