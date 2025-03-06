DUBAI: Leading fintech “Qi”, an Iraq-based consortium of multi-sector companies with offices in Dubai, UAE has won the LEAP Genesys Award following the full-scale implementation of Genesys Cloud CX. It is the first Genesys project for fintech industry in Iraq and a step in Iraq’s journey towards world-class AI-driven customer service technologies for the country’s digital economy as envisioned by the founder of Qi, Mr. Bahaa Abdul Hadi.

The recognition at the Leap technology conference in Riyadh was given away to Qi for adopting innovation in customer service. The Turkey-based Customer Experience Ltd, the implementation partner of US-based Genesys, is expanding the implementation of the world’s leading Genesys Cloud CX platform into Qi’s customer care system. Qi is moving to next-level customer service as well as employee engagement with advanced Cloud and AI technologies.

An agreement between Qi and Customer Experience Ltd for Genesys Cloud CX was signed at Qi’s back-office in Dubai Media City. Mr. Ali Muneam, CEO of Qi and Mr. Yıldırım Duyargil, CEO of Customer Experience Ltd exchanged the agreements in the presence of the technical teams from both companies.

Mr. Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Chairman of Qi, said: “The partnership between Customer Experience Ltd and Qi is a pioneering step in integration technologies in Iraq’s financial sector. The collaboration marks the first Genesys project for Iraqi FinTech industry, which stunned the jury at Leap Awards and our customer system was recognised. The CX system seamlessly integrates the voice and digital channels, setting a new benchmark in Iraq’s financial services industry.”

“I believe the trio of Genesys, Customer Experience and Qi will further Iraq’s financial services landscape to the next level and make it a global benchmark which the local and international companies in Iraq can capitalize on.”, Bahaa concluded.

Mr. Yıldırım Duyargil, Founder & CEO of Customer Experience Limited, said: “It exciting working with Qi. We are expanding the implementation of the world's most powerful cloud technologies to meet specific needs, providing tailored solutions and empowering Qi’s operations. Our state-of-the-art CX system can serve more customers with the same number of employees or less.”

California-based global software major Genesys, with EMEA offices in Dubai Internet City, empowers organizations of all sizes to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered Experience Orchestration platform.

Mr. Ali Munaem, CEO of Qi, said: “Today’s collaboration has brought the best-in-class solutions to our millions of customers, which has made it easier for them to navigate and connect. By orchestrating all digital and voice channels, we aim to improve service integrity and accessibility, offering our customers a cohesive and responsive service across multiple platforms.”

Qi’s generative AI-based omnichannel and digital transition allowed the company to achieve incredible results, including an increase in both customer and employee satisfaction, up to 60% savings in monthly telecom costs and 80% reduction in customer response time.

About Qi:

Qi, also known as the International Smart Card (ISC), has more than 15 years of experience in FinTech and is the leading electronic payment system in Iraq. Founded in 2007, it is now considered the largest issuer and acquirer, exceeding 10 million cardholders.

Qi pioneered the biometric card technology in the Middle East region aiming to address the significant challenges faced by government employees, pensioners, and beneficiaries of the social security network. www.qi.iq

About Genesys:

Genesys Cloud Services, Inc., formerly Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., is an American software company and global leader that sells customer experience and call center technology to mid-sized and large businesses. It sells both cloud-based and hybrid cloud software. www.genesys.com

