Kuala Lumpur- Fintech entrepreneur Umar Munshi has won the Royal Award For Islamic Finance (RAIF) Emerging Leader Award for his trailblazing efforts to develop fintech for Islamic finance and the impressive development of his company Ethis, a pioneer Islamic fintech co-founded with Ronald Yusuf Wijaya in 2014. The award ceremony was graced by Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah binti Mohd Yunus, Governor, Bank Negara Malaysia and Datuk Seri Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman, The Securities Commission Malaysia at the Global Islamic Finance Forum (GIFF) 2022 held in Kuala Lumpur.

This award recognises young international talent who have contributed outstandingly to advancing innovative ideas in Islamic finance. The winner was selected by an international selection committee panel comprising esteemed academicians and industry practitioners.

“I am humbled by this award and hope it will propel Ethis and Islamic fintech to greater heights. I was inspired by the principles and approach of Islamic finance when I discovered it in 2011 and since then have made it my and our mission to bring innovative solutions from Islamic finance to benefit the world,” Umar said.

“It is not easy being the first-mover. We have survived and thrived due to the investment and incredible support of our shareholders, 110 talents spread across 10 countries, our ever-growing community of crowdfunders from 84+ countries and of course our regulators. I am especially appreciative of the wisdom and direction provided by our shareholders and directors who are from many countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, accomplished individuals who are former and current CEOs or senior management of reputable banks and investment firms, Shariah and finance experts and corporate leaders. Together, we are building a capital market platform where businesses, institutions and individuals from around the world can come together to invest in and raise funds directly from each other, based on Islamic principles to fuel and spur the real economy,” he added.

An entrepreneur for two decades, Umar co-founded Club Ethis in 2014, an Islamic private investment club that evolved into a Fintech firm a year later. Ethis gained early traction by matching individual investors from more than 84 countries to invest in affordable housing projects in Indonesia. Ethis, now based in Malaysia, has grown to be a formidable group of fintech investment and crowdfunding platforms with licences in Malaysia, Indonesia and Oman. Its platforms allow individual and institutional investors to gain access to a range of direct investment opportunities in companies and projects.

Ethis has set a number of precedents in Islamic fintech. It is the first Shariah-compliant equity crowdfunding platform in Malaysia and is now in the initial stage of deploying EthisX, a global Ethical Private Capital Market Platform, regulated in the Sultanate of Oman. It is scaling up rapidly in Indonesia, where its short-term Musharakah financing projects are growing steadily with global and local retail investors and a number of local institutional funders. In Malaysia, Ethis is building momentum with recent issuances on its equity crowdfunding platform oversubscribed.

Islamic fintech overall is growing at 18% a year globally, a faster rate than the wider fintech market. Growth is driven by real-world financing gaps, strong demand from users, and the ESG component embedded in Islamic finance. This has caught the attention of VCs, and governments especially in Islamic finance centres.

“In the recent 2 years, a number of our fintech founder friends secured large investments from notable institutions and VCs. It is timely for Ethis to join forces with institutions that see the opportunity we have to build rapidly on our traction in our focus markets in Southeast Asia and the GCC, while exploring the unprecedented opportunity to enter new markets and explore offering unique investment opportunities. We want to drive the effective and impactful circulation of capital in the real economy. We have the people, licenses, goodwill and key infrastructure to strive forward,” added Umar.

The Ethis founders also lead efforts to develop the sector and ecosystem. Umar is the Chairman of the Islamic Fintech Alliance founder’s group and Ronald is the President of the Shariah Fintech Association Indonesia (AFSI), a recognised sub-regulatory body.

