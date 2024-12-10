The financial markets infrastructure comprising Multi-Lateral Trading Facility (MTF), Central Securities Depository (CSD), Private Financing Platform (PFP), provides trading and depository services for digital securities

Following FSRA approval, Finstreet’s regulated subsidiaries are now operational, accepting applications and enabling professional investors to open accounts

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Finstreet Limited, an IHC Group company through Rorix Holdings, has officially launched its subsidiaries that operate a first-of-its-kind international securities market infrastructure at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), ADGM’s flagship financial event. The launch follows the receipt of necessary licenses from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, and also includes welcoming institutional investors to register from today to access this regulated market for securities.

Through its regulated subsidiaries—Finstreet Global Markets Ltd, Finstreet Capital Ltd, and Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Ltd—Finstreet offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a Multi-Lateral Trading Facility (MTF), Central Securities Depository (CSD), Digital Settlement Facility (DSF), and Private Financing Platform (PFP). Unveiled during a bell-ringing ceremony at ADFW, these solutions seamlessly bridge primary and secondary markets, enabling access to private digital securities. The new market empowers private company shareholders with liquidity options while also facilitating direct market trading, unlocking alternative investment opportunities tailored for professional investors.

Situated within ADGM, Finstreet Limited and its licensed subsidiaries leverage ADGM’s globally recognized regulatory framework and strategic position to drive financial innovation. The regulated subsidiaries empower issuers and investors with seamless access to private primary and secondary markets, enabling new possibilities for growth.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, remarked: "Finstreet’s launch at Abu Dhabi Finance Week highlights ADGM’s commitment to fostering innovation and establishing Abu Dhabi as a hub for digital transformation in financial services. This initiative reflects our mission to attract global talent and investments, driving the evolution of global capital markets."

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, stated: "Finstreet’s launch aligns with our goal of driving economic diversification within Abu Dhabi and contributes to the Emirate’s progression towards achieving its Economic Vision 2030 goals. This infrastructure strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in financial services while empowering issuers and investors with new opportunities."

Finstreet is committed to accelerating capital allocation by fostering an environment guided by innovation, transparency, and security. By bridging securities markets, this global venue connects international markets with Abu Dhabi’s robust financial ecosystem to create a truly global marketplace.

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder & CEO of Finstreet, added: "For the first-time investors and issuers can come to a truly global and fully regulated securities infrastructure that will bridge the gap between public and private markets. Launching at Abu Dhabi Finance Week underscores Finstreet’s alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision for financial market leadership. With our 360-degree, end-to-end infrastructure, Finstreet bridges markets for securities, delivering unmatched access, liquidity, and opportunities across the asset spectrum."

For more information on Finstreet, visit www.finstreet.ae

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of Rorix Holdings through International Holding Company (IHC) and Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with the following three financial subsidiaries regulated for the following activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited is licensed for the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited is licensed for the Regulated Activity of Providing Custody, as a Digital Settlement Facility and Central Securities Depository; and

Finstreet Capital Limited is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, and Arranging Custody, subject to formal regulatory approval from the FSRA.

www.finstreet.ae

About International Holding Company (IHC):

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 892.8 billion as of September 30, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 1,000 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

About Rorix Holdings:

Rorix Holdings, a subsidiary of International Holding Company / Sirius International Holding, is dedicated to revolutionizing trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors. Established with the vision to streamline global trade and investment flows, Rorix Holdings leverages cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions to empower businesses of all sizes, fostering sustainable economic growth and global market access.

www.rorix.com

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

www.siriusholding.com