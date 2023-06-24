Amman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, was honored with the prestigious Green Factory Award at an awards ceremony held by Jordan Chamber of Industry, under the patronage of His Excellency Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh, and attended by the Minister of Environment, Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, on his behalf.

The Green Factory Award encourages environmentally responsible business practices and lays the groundwork for the country's transition to a green economy. The winners were selected based on several standards including Energy, Waste and Water Management, Technology and Investment, Internal Policies and Procedures, Safety and Planning.

The award was established in cooperation with the Green Action in Enterprises (GAIN), a project implemented in Jordan by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), as well as the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Supply, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Energy, the Institution for Standards and Metrology, the Royal Scientific Society, and the Irbid and Zarqa Chambers of Industry.

Commenting on the occasion, Maen Tabari, Director of Supply Chain Jordan at Fine Hygienic Holding said, “We are immensely proud to have been honored with the Green Factory Award. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to contribute to the growth of the green economy, which is one of the top priorities of the Kingdom's economic modernization vision. As a responsible organization, we believe in the power of sustainable practices to protect the planet and continue to deliver exceptional hygiene solutions to our customers worldwide.”

Fine Hygienic Holding has been implementing a comprehensive range of sustainable measures for many years. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities utilize energy-efficient technologies, reducing overall energy consumption and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, Fine Hygienic Holding has prioritized water conservation and responsible water management, making it the first private sector company to implement a modular process water treatment plant (PWTP) for its Jordan-based operations. This project provides FHH’s two paper mills located in the Arenbeh site in Jordan, with the ability to treat and reuse its processed water.

With the Green Factory Award, Fine Hygienic Holding sets a remarkable example for other manufacturers, inspiring them to embrace sustainability as an integral part of their operations. The company remains committed to advancing its green initiatives, continually seeking innovative ways to reduce its environmental impact and lead the industry toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and MENA's leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing.

FHH offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions. In addition to its long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, and longevity blend, eon, to the market.