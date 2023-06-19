Dubai, UAE – Fine Hygienic Holding, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality hygiene products and the MENA region’s largest paper producer, has made history after setting a new record-breaking pace of productivity at its Al Nakheel Paper Mill in Abu Dhabi.

The mill set a world record related to production speed on its tissue machine manufacturing 13.2 grams per square-meter (gsm) at 2,222 meter per minute for 24 hours – running with an efficiency rate of 96.5 per cent.

The achievement was made possible due a combination of factors, including the exceptional capabilities of the team, a steadfast ‘run-to-target’ culture, and the Valmet Advantage DCT Tissue Technology. FHH has always been committed to delivering consistent and superior quality and quantity, and the new world speed record showcases the company’s dedication to pushing boundaries to the limit in combination with achieving excellence.

The Advantage DCT technology seamlessly integrates the specific needs of tissue makers with extensive technical expertise and application know-how, culminating in a state-of-the-art tissue-making process. The advanced technology ensures efficient production of high-quality tissue products, using virgin pulp with exceptional efficiency.

Wolfgang Lied, Chief of Operations, Product Development, and Engineering at Fine Hygienic Holding, expressed immense pride in the achievement: “I am very proud of this extraordinary performance – simply fabulous. To achieve a world record demands two major things: A world class team and world class equipment. The team showed that a dream can come true when you are focused, engaged, passionate, and skilled.”

Samir Masoud, UAE Supply Chain Director at Fine Hygienic Holding, highlighted the instrumental role played by the machine: “The Advantage DCT machine has performed in a very stable and reliable manner during the journey to gear up the machine speed from normal 2,000 meter per minute to where we are today. The fact this great achievement was reached with 96.5 per cent efficiency is just amazing.”

The record-breaking achievement was made possible due to the leadership of Khalil Shorbaji, Al Nakheel’s Operation Manager, and Abdelhadi Alhader, Al Nakheel’s Technical Manager. It took place on an Advantage DCT 200 machine, a tissue production line with a design speed of 2,200 m/min. The machine measures 5.6m in width and incorporates stock preparation systems and auxiliary equipment. The Al Nakheel mill in Abu Dhabi has now established a new benchmark for high-speed production and efficiency.

Known for its ability to produce conventional tissues in cost- and energy-efficient ways, the Advantage DCT concept has become a world standard to produce conventional tissue paper. It offers sustainable production of high tissue quality with low energy and water consumption, as well as high efficiency and reliability at low operational costs. The concept is available in various models and sizes to meet specific production demands.

The world record follows FHH’s recent achievement of receiving the Excellence in Sustainability Environmental Certificate from CHEP, a global provider of supply chain solutions. This recognition is testament to the company’s significant efforts towards sustainable practices and minimising its environmental impact.

About Fine Hygienic Holding

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing.

Fine Hygienic Holding offers a diverse array of award-winning products, including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, and jumbo rolls. It also offers away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions in addition to its long-lasting germ protection solutions. FHH also brings innovative nutritional supplements and longevity drinks including eon and Motiva to the market.