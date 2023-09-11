A record-breaking 2,623,738 metres of tissue paper were manufactured in a single day

Dubai, UAE – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, set a new Guinness World Records title for the highest tissue paper production rate within a span of 24 hours. The feat was accomplished in Abu Dhabi, where 2,623,738 metres of top-grade tissue paper were manufactured in a single day, with the machine manufacturing 13.2 grams per square-metre (gsm) at 2,222 metres per minute – setting a new record for the industry.

Guinness World Records officials were present at Al Nakheel Paper Mill in the UAE capital to validate the achievement, which represents Fine Hygienic Holding’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and production excellence. The officials conducted intensive and systematic inspections of critical equipment and process parameters.

“When you look at all the world-class multinational companies involved in the tissue industry for decades, with rich histories and experiences, it is difficult to adequately express the pride I have in our FHH team,” said James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding. “We are a humble, second-generation family company, proud of our Palestinian and Jordanian roots. We have always believed our standards of excellence could compete with anyone, and this world record validates this. Fine can stand toe-to-toe with anyone in this industry globally and be competitive.”

Samir Masoud, UAE Supply Chain Director at Fine Hygienic Holding, added: “Driven by a strong willingness to address the escalating demand for Tissue Jumbo Rolls, we embarked on a transformative journey aligned with our vision. We initiated the process in June 2022, where our paper mill team harnessed their expertise to increase the initial speed from 2,000m/min to 2,100m/min by August 2022. By March 2023, the team had reached an astonishing speed of 2,222m/min during a stable 24-hour run. That was the moment we invited the Guinness World Records team and we are grateful to them for taking the time to visit the mill and validate the record.”

As part of the validation process, the Guinness World Records team carried out careful and vigilant technical studies and optimisation of the entire production system, starting from stock preparation, paper machine, winder, wrapping and packaging units.

It is worth mentioning that the record-breaking achievement was made possible due to the leadership of Khalil Shorbaji, Al Nakheel’s Operation Manager, and Abdelhadi Alhader, Al Nakheel’s Technical Manager.

FHH, renowned for its diverse array of award-winning products, such as sterilised facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, and jumbo rolls, has garnered a multitude of accolades throughout its 65 years of operations. Notably, the company has received various awards, among them the prestigious Excellence in Sustainability Environmental Certificate from CHEP, a global provider of supply chain solutions. This certificate stands as profound proof of the company’s adherence to sustainable practices and its dedicated endeavours to minimise environmental impact.