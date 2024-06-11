UAE – GoDaddy is harnessing the power of AI to help everyone find the right domain name for themselves, their organization, or their business. AI Domain Search is designed to deliver personalized domain suggestions tailored to each user's unique needs, helping to enhance branding and facilitate more accurate customer exposure for entrepreneurs and businesses alike.

By simply inputting a business description or keywords users receive creative and unique domain name options that aligns with users' brand identity and vision. GoDaddy uses generative AI to provide users with personalized and brandable domain name suggestions based on their business description, idea, product, or service.

"GoDaddy is committed to helping small business owners take advantage of AI to build and grow their ventures," said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy. "GoDaddy’s AI Domain Search tool simplifies the process of finding the perfect domain name, making it easier for entrepreneurs to build a strong foundation for their online presence so they can connect with their audiences effectively."

This latest addition follows the release of GoDaddy Studio with AI, which creates professional-looking content for a business or personal brand. Anyone can easily and quickly produce engaging content without needing advanced design skills. This free tool is available for anyone looking to enhance their online presence and take advantage of branded content for their social media channels, website, customer email communications, and more.

Furthering its mission to support small businesses, the GoDaddy’s Prompt Library allows entrepreneurs to use this free tool to learn how AI can streamline their workflows, saving them valuable time while accelerating the growth of their business. This carefully curated collection is designed to assist entrepreneurs in various business tasks including content creation, social media management, and simplification of customer service.

GoDaddy AI Domain Search is available to everyone, whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or embarking on your first venture, this tool is accessible to help small business owners online.

To experience the power of GoDaddy AI Domain Search visit: https://ae.godaddy.com/domainsearch/find?domainToCheck. With this user-friendly tool at their fingertips, entrepreneurs can kickstart their online journey and pave the way for success.

