Dubai, UAE – As financial institutions face increasing pressure from regulators and increasingly sophisticated financial crime, UAE-based RegTech firm Finch Innovate has relaunched FinchSCAN as an all-in-one digital onboarding and AML compliance platform.

The relaunch marks a significant evolution from FinchSCAN's origins as a standalone AML screening tool. The platform now brings together digital onboarding, automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows, AML screening under a single SaaS interface — eliminating the need for on-premise solution that burden many regulated businesses today.

A Platform Built for the Modern Compliance Challenges

FinchSCAN is structured around three capabilities: automated digital onboarding, AI-driven AML screening, and ongoing monitoring. The platform targets persistent pain points in the compliance industry: the high cost of compliance solutions and lack of SaaS platforms, particularly among small to mid-sized businesses scaling into new markets.

Leadership Perspective

According to Basil Salah, Managing Director at Finch Innovate, the relaunch reflects a shift in how organizations approach compliance.

“Compliance has traditionally been treated as a cost center. FinchSCAN changes that equation with a SaaS platform for digital onboarding, user verification and AML screening. We are giving institutions the infrastructure to grow their customer base confidently within their budget, without compromising on compliance integrity,”

Market Context

The relaunch comes at a pivotal moment for the global RegTech sector. The RegTech market is projected to reach over $42 billion by 2029, driven by rising regulatory complexity and demand for scalable compliance automation across financial and non-financial sectors. Institutions operating in high-risk markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia are particularly seeking solutions that can keep pace with evolving AML and onboarding regulations.

FinchSCAN is available globally. Organizations interested in scheduling a demonstration can contact our team at info@finchscan.com or visit www.finchscan.com.

About Finch Innovate Finch Innovate, a sister concern of Cinque Technologies, is a leading provider of AML compliance and digital onboarding (KYC) solutions powered by Finch.ai, our proprietary AI technology. We deliver advanced, modular, and core-agnostic solutions for businesses across financial and non-financial regulated sectorsMedia Contact: [Name] [Title], Finch Innovate [Phone number] info@finchscan.com