Dubai, UAE: As the United Arab Emirates prepares to celebrate its 54th National Day, new insights from Truecaller reveal a dynamic picture of mobile safety and connectivity across the nation. While the UAE ranks among the most digitally secure countries in the region - placing 11th in overall spam volume across the Middle East - data from January to November 2025 shows that financial sector calls remain the most reported category of unwanted communication.

Key Findings: As families connect to celebrate the Spirit of the Union, ensuring those interactions are seamless becomes a priority. Truecaller data highlights the specific friction points that residents face:

Financial Sector Tops Reports: Banking-related calls account for 19.4% of all user reports, nearly double the share of general marketing calls (10%).

Combined Impact: When including banking, insurance, and financial services, the financial sector represents almost 30% of all reported unwanted calls.

Regional Strength: Despite these specific challenges, the UAE continues to maintain one of the lowest overall spam volumes in the Middle East, reflecting the nation's strong regulatory framework and digital safeguards.

"The UAE’s remarkable progress in digital security is a testament to its vision for a connected future," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO at Truecaller. "As the market evolves, we see tremendous opportunities to enhance trust and transparency in communication. Our role is to support this journey by empowering residents and businesses with tools that make every interaction meaningful."

Truecaller encourages residents to leverage identification features to distinguish between essential services and unwanted solicitations, ensuring seamless, secure communication during this historic celebration and beyond.

