Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Financial Audit Authority (FAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Judicial Inspection Authority in Dubai to strengthen cooperation in governance, accountability, and institutional performance.

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation between the two entities, including the mutual exchange of expertise through sharing legal and audit experience, knowledge, and best practices in oversight and administrative work. It also provides for regular coordination via periodic meetings, conferences, and seminars aimed at strengthening mechanisms that ensure effective accountability and sound governance.

Joint training initiatives will be launched to enhance the competencies of employees at both entities, alongside collaboration on research and studies focused on developing inspection and audit mechanisms. The two authorities will also cooperate technically by exchanging expertise in smart systems and modern technologies such as digital analysis and electronic inspection, ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of oversight systems.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority, signed the MoU with His Excellency Consular Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, President of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and executive leaders from both sides.

On this occasion, His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority, emphasized that the signing of the MoU reflects the Authority’s commitment to reinforcing the principles of good governance and fostering effective partnerships that enhance institutional performance.

He added: “Cooperation with the Judicial Inspection Authority marks a milestone toward building a more integrated system based on the exchange of expertise and knowledge. It reinforces confidence in regulatory frameworks, serves the public interest, and ensures the optimal use of public resources.”

His Excellency Consular Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, President of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority: emphasized that the MoU represents a significant milestone in strengthening institutional collaboration between the two entities. He noted that this cooperation will contribute to enhancing justice and judicial security, while developing a more integrated and effective judicial and oversight framework.

He added: “This partnership embodies the vision of the Government of Dubai to establish the foundations of integrated institutional work and reinforce financial and administrative discipline. It supports the quality of government performance and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for efficiency, performance excellence, and institutional governance.”