Abu Dhabi, UAE: Finance House LLC (FH), a leading United Arab Emirates lender, and the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) have joined forces through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the growth and development of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (mSMEs) throughout the UAE.

The signing ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, where Mohamed Abdulla Jumaa Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, and Sanad Al Meqbali, Chairman of EEA, represented their respective organizations.

This MoU harnesses the combined strengths of Finance House and EEA, leveraging their dedicated efforts in SME development and their expertise in providing diverse financial services.

Under this agreement, Finance House LLC, a subsidiary of the Finance House Group, will offer a range of financial facilities to EEA members, provide competitive deposit rates, and conduct awareness sessions on business finance.

The MoU reflects the Finance House's unwavering commitment to supporting and nurturing entrepreneurship across the nation while highlighting the significant contributions of mSMEs to the UAE's economic landscape.

Mohamed Abdulla Jumaa Alqubaisi, said, "We are delighted to embark on this collaboration with the EEA, as it solidifies our dedication to strengthening the UAE's economic landscape. Finance House reaffirms its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and propelling the mSME sector forward through this MoU. "

Alqubaisi added: "By leveraging our expertise and resources, we aim to create innovative financial solutions that empower businesses and drive significant growth in the UAE. Together with the EEA, we will shape a thriving ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship and fuels the nation's progress."

Additionally, the EEA will introduce Finance House to its partners engaged in mSME development, providing opportunities to explore tailored financial solutions for mSMEs.

Chairman of EEA, Sanad Al Meqbali, said: "We are thrilled to enter into this transformative partnership with Finance House. This MoU signifies our unwavering commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and driving the growth of mSMEs across the UAE.

By joining forces with Finance House, we can leverage their expertise and resources to unleash the mSME sector's full potential, contributing to our nation's economic prosperity. Together, we will foster an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages entrepreneurship, and propels the UAE to new heights of success. We noticed that some of the traditional financing solutions on the market are not meeting the challenges of entrepreneurs, and some business nature. With our partnership with FH, we believe that the solution of financing (on a need-based basis) will push up the mSME sector. And it's the right product to solve a lot of entrepreneurs' challenges."

The Finance House eagerly anticipates the opportunities and impact that this MoU will create for mSMEs across the UAE.

About Emirates Entrepreneurship Association

Established in 2014, EEA is a public benefit organization that focuses on fostering the development of entrepreneurs and mSMEs at the federal level. Their services encompass legislation, government relations, financing, and stakeholder communication and cooperation.

About Finance House

Established in March 2004, Finance House is an Abu Dhabi headquartered finance company that commenced operations in July 2004.

The principal activities of the company are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments. The company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The major shareholders of Finance House include a number of prominent UAE businesspeople, high net worth individuals, and dignitaries.

