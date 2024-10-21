Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a move to boost liquidity and stability within the UAE's financial markets, Finance House and Finance House Securities signed an agreement at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Geared towards bolstering liquidity in the local market and reinforcing the overall stability of the financial landscape, this partnership aligns seamlessly with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) vision and strategies.

Under the agreement between the two parties, Finance House will inject AED 300 million into the local market through Finance House Securities, with the aim of increasing investments and boosting equity market liquidity.

"This agreement is a testament to the commitment of Finance House and Finance House Securities to provide innovative solutions that meet best practices. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and stability in the financial markets while stimulating economic activity in the UAE," said Mr. T.K. Raman, CEO of Finance House.

"Innovation is crucial for success in the markets," he continued. "The market's successive achievements, overseen by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), are essential for driving economic growth and sustainable development in the UAE. This fosters investor confidence and stimulates broader economic activity."

Meanwhile, Ayman Al Khatib, General Manager and Managing Director of Finance House Securities said: "This agreement marks a significant step towards maximizing Finance House's financial resources, enhancing operational efficiency at Finance House Securities, and contributing to better capital utilization. We also anticipate a long-term positive impact on the markets."

This agreement demonstrates the shared commitment and collaboration to drive economic development in the UAE and empower the market to achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.fhs.ae/ or call 026191911.

About Finance House:

Finance House is an Abu Dhabi - headquartered financial institution established in 2004. It is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Its principal activities are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments.

About Finance House Securities:

Finance House Securities is an affiliate of Finance House PJSC (Finance House Group) headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

FHS offers creative high standard brokerage and online trading services for its clients to fill gaps and encourage competition in the market, through its experienced staff.

Finance House Securities is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (SCA).

