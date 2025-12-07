Amman, Jordan — Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), announces that limited seats remain for international students wishing to join its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program starting January 2026. The Academy delivers a comprehensive four-year learning journey that blends theory with hands-on experience inside Joramco’s state-of-the-art hangars. The program is structured into two years of theoretical learning followed by two years of practical training, ensuring graduates are career-ready upon completion.

To support an industry-focused learning environment, Joramco Academy is equipped with modern classrooms, workshops, dedicated utilities, and a full aircraft hangar and ramp area with a Boeing 737 aircraft dedicated for training. This exclusive aircraft is a testament to the Academy’s commitment to developing practical skills that meet evolving job market needs.

Beyond academic excellence, the Academy fosters a welcoming international environment in Jordan, a country known for its safety and hospitality. Dedicated student support services help international students feel at home, offering cultural guidance and assistance in securing suitable accommodation. Additional benefits include free transportation and health insurance throughout the entire study period.

On another note, Joramco Academy offers the only Aircraft Maintenance program in Jordan that fulfills the requirements for both EASA and CARC licensing. As an approved testing center, it enables students to apply for their certifications without the need to travel abroad.

Applicants must hold a high school certificate, demonstrate English proficiency, and be motivated to take off to new heights in their aviation career.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the new cohort, Laurence Beraldo, Head of Academy at Joramco, said, “At Joramco Academy, our mission is to prepare the next generation of aircraft maintenance engineers through a learning journey that blends theory with hands-on experience inside Joramco’s hangars. With demand for certified engineers rising globally, this final call is an opportunity for international students to join a program that meets both EASA and CARC requirements while training in one of the region’s safest and most welcoming environments.”

For more information, please visit the Academy’s official website (https://joramcoacademy.com/admission), contact the team via email (academy@joramco.com.jo), phone (+962 6 445 1445 Ext. 702 , 703), or WhatsApp (+962 79 7500 712).

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco x Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy