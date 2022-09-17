Doha, Qatar: As part of its endeavors to better serve the needs of its customers and meet their day-to-day financial demands instantly, First Finance Company (FFC) has announced the launch of its mobile app to provide seamless services to its clients.

The all-new FFC Online mobile app is a one-stop solution aimed at providing customers with comprehensive, convenient, and seamless access to financial services, while also increasing the company’s digital services portfolio.

With the new mobile app, customers can apply for finance, check details, and track updates of their financial records without the need to visit any FFC branch, receive live notifications via email and SMS, discover promotions and special offers, view products, locate branches, and access the company’s contact details and working hours. Customers will also have access to First Finance’s social media channels and foreign currency conversion rates.

FFC continues to develop innovative solutions to provide customers with the most advanced and hassle-free services in line with its relentless efforts to meet the ever-changing needs of its growing technology-savvy clientele.

FFC Online mobile app is available for use by customers on all iOS and Android smart devices.

First Finance Company was founded in November 1999 as the first finance company in the State of Qatar regulated by the Central Bank of Qatar. It focuses on meeting the financial needs of its customers through a full range of top-quality Shari’a-compliant financial services. The company serves Qatari nationals and expatriates, as well as a big sector of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

For more information, please visit ffcqatar.com or call on 4455 9999.

-Ends-

For media inquiries

Please contact Rima Termos

Rima@dotspace.me