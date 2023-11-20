Abu Dhabi, UAE – Fertiglobe (ADX: FERTIGLB), the strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), today announced that it has completed the first shipment of the world’s first internationally recognized renewable ammonia with ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certification. The renewable ammonia was produced at the company’s facilities in Egypt using renewable hydrogen from its pilot Egypt Green Hydrogen electrolyzer and will go into the production of near-zero emissions synthetic soda ash – a key ingredient in laundry powder – for Unilever.

This world-first shipment, facilitated by OCI Global, demonstrates Fertiglobe’s commitment to decarbonizing industries, delivering on its sustainability agenda and supporting the global energy transition. The shipment was sent to Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited (TFL) who will produce the soda ash for Unilever’s India business, Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe and OCI Global, commented: “This shipment is an important milestone for Fertiglobe, a breakthrough in producing and supplying renewable ammonia to the world, and for the ongoing execution of our hydrogen roadmap. As a pioneer in renewable ammonia, we see immense potential in its ability to decarbonize industries and drive the global energy transition. Looking ahead, we are committed to leveraging our state-of-the-art ammonia facilities and global distribution infrastructure to expand our low-carbon ammonia capacity to meet growing demand and further reduce the carbon footprint of our business.”

Fertiglobe is pursuing several sustainability projects, notably the Egypt Green Hydrogen project in partnership with Scatec, Orascom Construction, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt. Once completed, this project will have the capacity to produce up to 15,000 tons per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen, serving as feedstock for producing up to 90,000 tpa of renewable ammonia at Fertiglobe’s facilities located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt. Other Fertiglobe initiatives include the Ta’ziz 1 million tpa low-carbon ammonia project, the low-carbon ammonia pilot in the UAE at Fertil and the green hydrogen project in the UAE.

Further details about the pioneering near zero-emissions soda ash can be found here.

1Attributed via mass balance accounting.

About Fertiglobe:

Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and an early mover in sustainable ammonia. Fertiglobe’s production capacity comprises of 6.6 million tons of urea and merchant ammonia, produced at four subsidiaries in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, making it the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and benefits from direct access to six key ports and distribution hubs on the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and the Arab Gulf. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Fertiglobe employs more than 2,700 employees and was formed as a strategic partnership between OCI Global (“OCI”) and ADNOC. Fertiglobe is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) under the symbol “FERTIGLB” and ISIN “AEF000901015. To find out more, visit: www.fertiglobe.com.

