Dubai, UAE – The Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) continues to strengthen the UAE’s exchange and remittance sector through an extensive portfolio of training programmes designed to enhance compliance, governance, and operational excellence across the industry.

Since the launch of its training initiatives, FERG has delivered more than 220 specialised workshops, benefiting over 10,000 professionals across the sector up to 2025. These programmes have been developed to address the evolving regulatory landscape and the growing complexity of financial operations, with a strong emphasis on building practical knowledge and institutional resilience.

FERG’s training portfolio covers a wide range of critical topics, including Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) at both basic and advanced levels, counterfeit detection and fraud prevention, ethics and integrity, consumer protection, customer service, corporate governance, risk management, and cyber security. Through these sessions, participants gain a deeper understanding of regulatory obligations, emerging risks, and best practices aligned with organisational, national, and international compliance standards.

A key focus of the training programmes has been to support smaller exchange companies that may not have the internal resources or specialised expertise to deliver structured training independently. By providing access to high-quality, industry-relevant learning, FERG has helped elevate professional standards across the sector, adding tangible value to a broad base of market participants.

The programmes place particular emphasis on raising awareness of AML and compliance frameworks, equipping professionals with a clear understanding of the required do’s and don’ts in combating money laundering and financial crime. Participants are introduced to established protocols set by local regulators and international standard-setting bodies, ensuring consistent adherence to global best practices.

Commenting on the impact of the training initiatives, Osama Al Rahma, Chairman of FERG, said:

“FERG’s training programmes have had a great impact in safeguarding the integrity and sustainability of the exchange and remittance sector. By investing in knowledge, awareness, and practical skills, we are enabling institutions of all sizes to meet regulatory expectations, manage risk effectively, and operate with confidence in an increasingly complex financial environment. Building a strong, well-informed workforce is essential to the long-term resilience of our industry.”

FERG remains committed to expanding its training efforts in line with regulatory developments and technological advancements, reinforcing its role as a unifying platform for knowledge-sharing, capacity building, and industry-wide progress.

